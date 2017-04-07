Peter Alliss brands Rory McIlroy's Muirfield remarks 'stupid'

There are no results available.
By Martin Inglis07 April, 2017
Legendary BBC golf commentator Peter Alliss has branded Rory McIlroy’s recent comments on Muirfield as ‘stupid’.

Following the decision of the Honourable Company of Edinburgh Golfers to admit women members after a second postal ballot last month, the four-time major winner said that it was ‘obscene’ that it took two attempts for it to pass.

What a stupid thing for a bright lad to say

- Peter Alliss

The Northern Irishman added: “They sort of saw sense. I still think that it got to this stage is horrendous. Every time I go to Muirfield now I won’t have a great taste in my mouth.”

But in an interview with Newsweek, Alliss took great exception to the McIlroy’s comments and said he should have kept his mouth shut.

Rory Mc Ilroy

“What a stupid thing for a bright lad to say,” Alliss says. “Better [to] say nothing: ‘Oh, well I’m pleased for them, whatever they want’ and just walk away. I can get into arguments now because I’m eighty-bloody-six.” 

Last year, when there was public outrage about the result of the first postal ballot, Alliss fuelled the fire by saying if women wanted to join Muirfield, they ‘better get married to a member’.

And he still maintains that stance and attacked how there is very little outcry over women-only clubs in the UK.

“There are over 700 exclusive women’s clubs in this country. Men don’t batter down the bloody doors trying to get in. I’ve never seen crusades like this. There’s just a few agitators who start it: you get the ball rolling and, ‘Yeah, that’s quite right.’”

He continued: “No matter how you wrap it up, women will never be able to do things that men can do. If we want to be equal, are you going to get a woman fighting for the heavyweight championship of the world [in] boxing? Are you? Could you? If you want perfect equality.”

