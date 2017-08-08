There are no results available.
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
Bunkered all your golfing needs
HomeGolf NewsPGA Championship move signals major shift in calendar

Golf News

PGA Championship move signals major shift in calendar

By Bunkered Golf Magazine08 August, 2017
PGA Championship
Pga Championship Trophy

The PGA Championship will move to May in 2019, according to a report from the Associated Press.

It signals a major shift in the golf calendar that has reportedly been in the works for four years, which will include the Players Championship’s move from May to March and the PGA Tour’s FedEx Cup play-offs also brought forward.

The changes have also been implemented due to golf’s return to the Olympic Games and also the PGA Tour’s desire to have the FedEx Cup finished before the NFL season begins. Last year, the PGA Championship was forced to move forward to just two weeks after the Open due to the Olympics.

Two officials involved in the discussions spoke to AP anonymously as the changes to the calendar have not yet been announced.

Pgachampionship

The move could also prove problematic for the European Tour. With the PGA Championship moving to its new position in the calendar and the US Open following in June, the tour may struggle to attract its big-name US-based stars across the Atlantic for the BMW PGA Championship, which is traditionally the last week in May.

Breakdown of proposed changes

March: The Players Championship
April: The Masters
May: PGA Championship
June: US Open
July: The Open
August/September: FedEx Cup play-offs

Related Articles - PGA Championship

Related Articles - Majors

Watch See all videos right arrow

play button
Inside the Turnberry Lighthouse
Watch
play button
Review: Trump Turnberry King Robert the Bruce Course
Watch
play button
Under Armour Spieth One Review
Under Armour
play button
PowaKaddy Compact C2 Trolley Review
Watch
See all videos right arrow

Golf News

Westerwood launches exciting new quick golf format
Westerwood

By Bunkered Golf Magazine

Jessica Korda ruled out of the Solheim Cup
SOLHEIM CUP

By Bunkered Golf Magazine

PGA Championship move signals major shift in calendar
PGA Championship

By Bunkered Golf Magazine

Todd Clements overcomes wobble to win English Amateur
Todd Clements

By Bunkered Golf Magazine

Paul Lawrie heaps praise on Scottish Am champ Locke
Paul Lawrie

By Ed Hodge

Other Top Stories

THE OPEN R&A chief brands BBC coverage 'tired and outdated'
Trending

By Michael McEwan

COMPETITION Win a fantastic golf break to Perth!
Strathmore Hotels

By Bunkered Golf Magazine

How the pros prepare for links golf
The Open

By David Cunninghame

THE OPEN Jason Day knows why people think he's slow
Jason Day

By Bunkered Golf Magazine

COMPETITION Win a seven-night Machrihanish Dunes stay with unlimited golf!

By Bunkered Golf Magazine

Watch Denis Pugh Lessons See all videos right arrow

play button
How to control your distances
Watch
play button
Complete your shoulder turn
Watch
play button
Swing it like Joe Miller says Denis Pugh
Watch
play button
Swing and shoulder plane
Watch
See all videos right arrow

Join our community
subscribe to our newsletters below