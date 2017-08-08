PGA Championship move signals major shift in calendar

The PGA Championship will move to May in 2019, according to a report from the Associated Press.



It signals a major shift in the golf calendar that has reportedly been in the works for four years, which will include the Players Championship’s move from May to March and the PGA Tour’s FedEx Cup play-offs also brought forward.

The changes have also been implemented due to golf’s return to the Olympic Games and also the PGA Tour’s desire to have the FedEx Cup finished before the NFL season begins. Last year, the PGA Championship was forced to move forward to just two weeks after the Open due to the Olympics.

Two officials involved in the discussions spoke to AP anonymously as the changes to the calendar have not yet been announced.

The move could also prove problematic for the European Tour. With the PGA Championship moving to its new position in the calendar and the US Open following in June, the tour may struggle to attract its big-name US-based stars across the Atlantic for the BMW PGA Championship, which is traditionally the last week in May.

Breakdown of proposed changes

March: The Players Championship

April: The Masters

May: PGA Championship

June: US Open

July: The Open

August/September: FedEx Cup play-offs