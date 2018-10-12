search
HomeGolf NewsPGA Tour announces 2018 Player of the Year

Golf News

PGA Tour announces 2018 Player of the Year

By Michael McEwan09 October, 2018
Brooks Koepka

In the grand scheme of things, it’s probably not even in the top ten of the most career-defining trophies a professional golfer can win.

Even so, Brooks Koepka win need to find room on his mantelpiece for the Jack Nicklaus Trophy after being voted the PGA Tour ‘Player of the Year’ by his fellow players.

Koepka, 28, took the award at the end of a season in which he won two of the three major championships he contested: the US Open, which he won for the second successive season; and the US PGA Championship at Bellerive.

What makes Koepka’s season all the more remarkable is that he sat out almost four months of the year, between the Sentry Tournament of Champions in January and the Zurich Classic of New Orleans at the end of April.

Brooks Koepka Poty

As well as his two majors, Koepka also had four other top ten finishes, finished a career-best ninth on the FedEx Cup and played in his second Ryder Cup.

“Brooks has brought a new brand of athleticism to the PGA Tour, and we saw the results this year with his historic season at the major championships and a top ten finish in the FedExCup,” said tour commissioner Jay Monahan. “These feats were accomplished despite missing significant time due to injury, a testament to his work ethic and perseverance throughout the season.”

He was picked for the Player of the Year award over Bryson DeChambeau, Dustin Johnson, Francesco Molinari, Justin Rose and Justin Thomas.

