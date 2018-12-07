search
PGA Tour names its 2017/18 'Tournament of the Year'

Golf News

PGA Tour names its 2017/18 'Tournament of the Year'

By Michael McEwan07 December, 2018
For the third time in the last five years, the Waste Management Phoenix Open has been named the PGA Tour’s ‘Tournament of the Year’.

The event, staged at the start of February at TPC Scottsdale in Arizona, was given the nod ahead of the other 47 tournaments that comprised the tour’s 2017/18 schedule.

Famous for its rowdy “Stadium Hole”, the par-3 16th, this year’s event attracted over 720,000 spectators – up by more than 63,000 on the previous year. 

The 2018 Phoenix Open also raised a record amount - $12.2million for local charities – as Gary Woodland claimed his third PGA Tour title.

The tournament also tied with the Safeway Open for the “Most Fan-First Event” award, which recognises significant enhancements to the on-site fan experience.

The tour’s Chief Tournaments and Competitions Officer, Andy Pazder, said: “On behalf of the PGA Tour, I am pleased to congratulate the Waste Management Phoenix Open for these special recognitions.

“The Thunderbirds and Waste Management worked tirelessly to continue and raise the bar across all facets of the event, and the fans responded.

"With the tour’s renewed focus on the fan experience on-site at tour events, we are excited to recognise the Waste Management Phoenix Open and all tournament winners on their efforts to improve and innovate the experience at PGA Tour events.”

