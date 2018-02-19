There are no results available.
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
Bunkered all your golfing needs
HomeGolf NewsPGA Tour pace of play 'becoming farcical'

Golf News

PGA Tour pace of play 'becoming farcical'

By bunkered.co.uk19 February, 2018
Genesis Open Kevin Na Patrick Cantlay
Kevin Na

For the second time on the PGA Tour in recent weeks, the pace of play overshadowed the quality of golf on offer with a wave of social media scrutiny.

Two players in particular - Kevin Na and Patrick Cantlay - bore the brunt of the criticism as their lengthy pre-shot routines quickly grated on those watching the Genesis Open action.

Ex-England cricketer and keen amateur golfer Kevin Pietersen was one of those annoyed by the pace of play on display at Riviera, which came just three weeks after J.B. Holmes was lambasted for taking over four minutes to play a shot on the 18th hole at the Farmers Insurance Open.

Pietersen tweeted this video of Na preparing to putt, which received quite the reaction on social media.

Read more - J.B. Holmes 'shocked' at reaction to slow play storm

Sky Sports commentator and former European Tour player Tony Johnstone was one of many people to respond to the video, saying that pace of play on the PGA Tour was 'becoming farcical'.

A selection of other tweets took aim at Na, who has built up a negative reputation over the years as being one of the slowest players on the PGA Tour.

But Cantlay, who was playing in the final group alongside eventual winner Bubba Watson and Aussie Cameron Smith, also received his fair share of comments.

Related Articles - Genesis Open

Related Articles - Kevin Na

Related Articles - Patrick Cantlay

Related Articles - Tour News

-

Golf News

Bubba Watson: 'I was close to retiring'
Bubba Watson

By bunkered.co.uk

PGA Tour pace of play 'becoming farcical'
Genesis Open

By bunkered.co.uk

Turnberry and curling have something special in common
FYI

By bunkered.co.uk

Justin Thomas hits out at 'completely unacceptable' fan behaviour
Justin Thomas

By Michael McEwan

Tiger Woods 'fans' gave Rory McIlroy a headache
Rory McIlroy

By Michael McEwan

Other Top Stories

Ranked: Top 20 PGA Tour earners who've never won a PGA Tour event
PGA Tour

By bunkered.co.uk

Colombian am Julio Bell cards 93-105 on Web.com Tour
Julio Bell

By Michael McEwan

Women golfers get a raw deal - Goya
Henni Goya

By bunkered.co.uk

Jack Nicklaus stepping back from his golf companies
Jack Nicklaus

By Michael McEwan

New Scottish Golf chief executive announced
Scottish Golf

By Michael McEwan

Watch Denis Pugh Lessons See all videos right arrow

play button
Denis Pugh’s takeaway tips
Watch
play button
Stop the hands from flipping over
Watch
play button
Don’t slap the ball
Watch
play button
Tighten your dispersion
Watch
See all videos right arrow

Join our community
subscribe to our newsletters below