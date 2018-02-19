PGA Tour pace of play 'becoming farcical'

For the second time on the PGA Tour in recent weeks, the pace of play overshadowed the quality of golf on offer with a wave of social media scrutiny.



Two players in particular - Kevin Na and Patrick Cantlay - bore the brunt of the criticism as their lengthy pre-shot routines quickly grated on those watching the Genesis Open action.

Ex-England cricketer and keen amateur golfer Kevin Pietersen was one of those annoyed by the pace of play on display at Riviera, which came just three weeks after J.B. Holmes was lambasted for taking over four minutes to play a shot on the 18th hole at the Farmers Insurance Open.

Pietersen tweeted this video of Na preparing to putt, which received quite the reaction on social media.

SERIOUSLY, Kevin Na?!?!



That Is A Tap In, MATE! pic.twitter.com/YMmNT6m5H7 — Kevin Pietersen (@KP24) February 18, 2018

Sky Sports commentator and former European Tour player Tony Johnstone was one of many people to respond to the video, saying that pace of play on the PGA Tour was 'becoming farcical'.



I was twitchy and slow, but I would have lapped this guy. It’s becoming farcical. sNAil. — Tony Johnstone (@TonyJohnstone56) February 18, 2018

A selection of other tweets took aim at Na, who has built up a negative reputation over the years as being one of the slowest players on the PGA Tour.



This Kevin Na GIF is so good. pic.twitter.com/dniXSrM8dm — Michael McEwan (@MMcEwanbunkered) February 18, 2018

For those keeping track at home, Kevin Na just hit his tee shot on 18. The group in front of him is already in the clubhouse. — Eamon Lynch (@eamonlynch) February 18, 2018

A pre shot routine should be a quick decision making process based on experience. Kevin Na demonstrates a routine that either demonstrates mistrust in experience or an avoidance of mistakes. One is bad for the game, the other bad for his game. — NICKBRADLEY (@THENICKBRADLEY) February 18, 2018

But Cantlay, who was playing in the final group alongside eventual winner Bubba Watson and Aussie Cameron Smith, also received his fair share of comments.



I find myself rooting for Patrick Cantlay to hole his first putt on every green. So that we don’t have to wait for him to hit a second. #slowerthansoilerosion — John Huggan (@johnhuggan) February 18, 2018

Patrick Cantlay's post-round interview was exactly three questions long.

So at least he does something quickly. — Eamon Lynch (@eamonlynch) February 18, 2018

Ben’s statue could play 18 holes quicker than Patrick Cantlay and Kevin Na. Slow play is killing the game as a TV spectacle. — Peter Hollister #FBPE (@peteholly1971) February 19, 2018