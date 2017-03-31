There are no results available.
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
Bunkered all your golfing needs
HomeGolf NewsPGA Tour pro backs down after Twitter feud

The Home
of Exceptional
Golfing Deals

Golf News

PGA Tour pro backs down after Twitter feud

By Martin Inglis31 March, 2017
Grayson Murray Byeong-Hun An
Grayson Murray

PGA Tour rookie Grayson Murray has backed down after his Twitter feud with European Tour players over world rankings – saying his comments were ‘sarcastic’.

The 23-year-old, who along with Kelly Kraft criticised the ‘bias’ towards European and Asian Tour players in the OWGR, got heated with 2015 BMW PGA champion Byeong-Hun An before deleting some of his tweets.

Here’s a snippet of some of the exchange.

Read more - Supermodel accepts Grayson Murray's Masters offer

In the now deleted tweet, Murray said he ‘couldn’t even pronounce’ An’s name, to which the South Korean responded:

But after shooting a four-under-par 68 in the opening round of the Shell Houston Open, Murray explained his comments and threatened to go on a break from the social media platform.

“I don’t take Twitter personal at all,” Murray told Golf Channel. “If people would open up their eyes, they’d realise that I’m actually very sarcastic.

I have respect for Europeans

- Grayson Murray

“For every one person that likes you, there’s 100 that are haters, so I don’t care. I know I’m a good player, and I honestly don’t even worry about it when I’m inside the ropes.

“Kelly’s initial tweet, I was joking when I replied in that way. I know there’s a lot of great players in Europe, and if I went over there I know I wouldn’t win every event. I don’t even know that I would win.

“I have respect for Europeans. Whether they have respect for me now or not, probably not. But I think Kelly hit it on the nail when he tweeted that.”

Related Articles - Grayson Murray

Related Articles - Byeong-Hun An

Related Articles - Tour News

Latest Headlines

Golf News

Tiger Woods to miss The Masters
Trending

By Martin Inglis

Lamkin pays tribute to The Masters
Lamkin

By Chris Doyle

Jordan Spieth plays with hickory clubs
Watch

By Bunkered Golf Magazine

PGA Tour pro backs down after Twitter feud
Grayson Murray

By Martin Inglis

Other Top Stories

COMPETITION Win a three-night golf break to Ayrshire

By Bunkered Golf Magazine

New handicap rule aims to stop bandits
England Golf

By Bunkered Golf Magazine

Aberdeenshire man wins £44k from golf bet
Adam Hadwin

By Martin Inglis

COMPETITION Win a seven-night Machrihanish Dunes stay with unlimited golf!

By Bunkered Golf Magazine

Golf tips: Power up like Dustin Johnson
Dustin Johnson

By Bunkered Golf Magazine

Join our community
subscribe to our newsletters below