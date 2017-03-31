PGA Tour pro backs down after Twitter feud

PGA Tour rookie Grayson Murray has backed down after his Twitter feud with European Tour players over world rankings – saying his comments were ‘sarcastic’.



The 23-year-old, who along with Kelly Kraft criticised the ‘bias’ towards European and Asian Tour players in the OWGR, got heated with 2015 BMW PGA champion Byeong-Hun An before deleting some of his tweets.

Here’s a snippet of some of the exchange.



@ByeongHunAn why did you go to Europe when you turned pro? Oh wait you couldn't get through PGA tour school right away.... — Grayson Murray (@GraysonMurray) March 29, 2017

Yea I wasn't good back then but had my chances last year and now im playing on PGA Tour. https://t.co/x9PKhPwzk4 — Byeong Hun An (@ByeongHunAn) March 29, 2017

Twitter jokes gone wrong edition. 🐸☕️ — Grayson Murray (@GraysonMurray) March 29, 2017

😂😂😂 u got two things to work on, your jokes and golf game. https://t.co/RomFToNEZy — Byeong Hun An (@ByeongHunAn) March 29, 2017

In the now deleted tweet, Murray said he ‘couldn’t even pronounce’ An’s name, to which the South Korean responded:

you dont need to know. 🙂 one thing at a time man. its hard to do three things at the same time for "some" people https://t.co/fETfc8O8Hs — Byeong Hun An (@ByeongHunAn) March 30, 2017

Be a good golfer and win a tournament. then say in front of the press what you think. That's more impactful than you shitting on twitter https://t.co/Ww0g6vhR8Q — Byeong Hun An (@ByeongHunAn) March 30, 2017

But after shooting a four-under-par 68 in the opening round of the Shell Houston Open, Murray explained his comments and threatened to go on a break from the social media platform.

“I don’t take Twitter personal at all,” Murray told Golf Channel. “If people would open up their eyes, they’d realise that I’m actually very sarcastic.

I have respect for Europeans - Grayson Murray

“For every one person that likes you, there’s 100 that are haters, so I don’t care. I know I’m a good player, and I honestly don’t even worry about it when I’m inside the ropes.

“Kelly’s initial tweet, I was joking when I replied in that way. I know there’s a lot of great players in Europe, and if I went over there I know I wouldn’t win every event. I don’t even know that I would win.

“I have respect for Europeans. Whether they have respect for me now or not, probably not. But I think Kelly hit it on the nail when he tweeted that.”

