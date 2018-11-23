search
Golf News

PGA Tour pro defends Tiger vs Phil showdown

Golf News

PGA Tour pro defends Tiger vs Phil showdown

By Martin Inglis23 November, 2018
Ahead of the showdown at Shadow Creek between Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson, most tour pros have steered clear of sharing their thoughts on The Match.

That’s perhaps a good indicator of how much the $9 million exhibition has split opinion, with pros unwilling to get involved on social media with the fear of there being a backlash.

• Tiger vs Phil WILL be shown in the UK

• OPINION: Tiger vs Phil - "An unapologetic publicity stunt"

Eddie Pepperell was one of the very few who have attacked the merits of The Match, calling it ‘pathetic’ and ‘putrid’ while last night, Carly Booth labelled it ‘vulgar’ as the Ladies European Tour that she plays on continues to struggle.

However, one pro who doesn’t see a problem with it is Peter Uihlein.

• Tourism chiefs dismiss Celtic's claim about value of golf tourism to Scotland

In a response to Pepperell’s tweet, the American – who played on the European Tour for five seasons from 2013 to 2017 – said the duo could play for as much as they wanted and he wouldn’t care because of their contribution to the game.

Kip Henley, meanwhile, who caddies for PGA Tour pro Austin Cook, added that Pepperell’s remarks struck of ‘pure jealousy’.

Everyone has their own take on The Match, and that's likely to continue long after the final putt is made and side bet settled.

Tiger vs Phil - Your thoughts

Whose side are you on: Eddie Pepperell's or Peter Uihlein's? Let us know in the 'Comments' section below.

