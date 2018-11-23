PGA Tour pro defends Tiger vs Phil showdown

Ahead of the showdown at Shadow Creek between Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson, most tour pros have steered clear of sharing their thoughts on The Match.



That’s perhaps a good indicator of how much the $9 million exhibition has split opinion, with pros unwilling to get involved on social media with the fear of there being a backlash.



Eddie Pepperell was one of the very few who have attacked the merits of The Match, calling it ‘pathetic’ and ‘putrid’ while last night, Carly Booth labelled it ‘vulgar’ as the Ladies European Tour that she plays on continues to struggle.

When you have other tours that need that money... it’s vulgar. https://t.co/5ZRV1q0QgB — Carly Booth (@CarlyBooth92) November 22, 2018

However, one pro who doesn’t see a problem with it is Peter Uihlein.



In a response to Pepperell’s tweet, the American – who played on the European Tour for five seasons from 2013 to 2017 – said the duo could play for as much as they wanted and he wouldn’t care because of their contribution to the game.

The only reason purses are as big as they are now is because of these two. They could play for as much as they want and I wouldn’t care because they’ve earned it. Just be thankful Pep, it is Thanksgiving after all 🦃 — Peter Uihlein (@PeterUihlein) November 22, 2018

Kip Henley, meanwhile, who caddies for PGA Tour pro Austin Cook, added that Pepperell’s remarks struck of ‘pure jealousy’.

Eddie may be the best golf person on Twitter besides me (only because @stewartcink isn’t more active) but he’s running cold the last few tweets. His disdain for The Match comes across as pure jealousy. Putterhead Ed you would play for the 10 million if you were offered it. Hush ! https://t.co/6592dc3ZDQ — Kip Henley PGA loopr (@KipHenley) November 22, 2018

Everyone has their own take on The Match, and that's likely to continue long after the final putt is made and side bet settled.

