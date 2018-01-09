There are no results available.
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
Bunkered all your golfing needs
HomeGolf NewsPGA Tour pro ‘embarrassed’ by anti-doping violation

Golf News

PGA Tour pro ‘embarrassed’ by anti-doping violation

By Martin Inglis09 January, 2018
Brad Fritsch PGA Tour
Brad Fritsch

Brad Fritsch has become the second golfer in the space of a month to fall foul of the PGA Tour’s anti-doping policy.

The 40-year-old, who has 71 career starts on the PGA Tour, self-reported to the tour that he had been taking a banned substance as part of a new diet programme.

"Mr Fritsch self-reported this information after discovering that an ingredient in a supplement that he was taking was on the prohibited list," read a statement from the PGA Tour, which banned Fritsch for three months dating back to when he reported the usage on November 30.

The Canadian, who won on the Web.com Tour in 2016, then released a lengthy statement himself on his Facebook page, where he said he was ‘embarrassed’ by what had happened, with the banned substance called DHEA found in a spray called BioSom.

Read more - Pro speaks out after PGA Tour ban

Brad Fritsch1

“I’m just so upset with myself that I didn’t think to question what was in the supplements,” said Fritsch. “But I never did. And in the programme rules, it stipulates that a self-report is the same as a positive test.

“I did know this when I sent the text to Andy Levinson. I believe in the programme. I’m a proud member of the PGA Tour and I don’t take that lightly. If there is any silver lining, it’s that I thankfully never played a competitive round during all of this.

“I don’t feel great about this situation, but I’ve had over a month to kind of process my feelings about it. I’m in a good place (and I’ve lost 28 pounds, so I’ve got that going for me). I’m not sure I’d feel exactly the same way if I had competed against my peers while using a banned substance, even if it was out of ignorance.

“I just wish I had paid attention to the details. I’m embarrassed that I didn’t pay attention to the details.”

Check out the full statement below.

Fritsch was subsequently praised on Twitter for the integrity he showed in texting the PGA Tour's Andy Levinson to own up to his mistake.

Just last month, Australian golfer Mark Hensby was banned for one year after failing to provide a sample at the 2017 Sanderson Farms Championship.

Related Articles - PGA Tour

Related Articles - Tour News

-

Golf News

2017 bunkered Advent Calendar winners!
Bunkered

By Bunkered Golf Magazine

FREE TaylorMade TP5 balls for Your Golf Travel bookings
Your Golf Travel

By Bunkered Golf Magazine

PGA Tour pro ‘embarrassed’ by anti-doping violation
Brad Fritsch

By Martin Inglis

Dustin Johnson joins Tiger & Phil after 17th PGA Tour win
Dustin Johnson

By Bunkered Golf Magazine

Rory McIlroy puts $13m Florida home up for sale
Pics

By Bunkered Golf Magazine

Other Top Stories

EXCLUSIVE David Leadbetter makes bold claim about Tiger Woods
David Leadbetter

By Martin Inglis

Punter lumps ludicrous sum on Tiger Woods to win The Masters
Tiger Woods

By Martin Inglis

24 golf tweets that made us laugh out loud in 2017
Lists

By Bunkered Golf Magazine

EXCLUSIVE Michael Campbell to make European Tour return in 2018
Michael Campbell

By Martin Inglis

A 'World Tour' is inevitable, says European Tour pro
Laurie Canter

By Martin Inglis

Watch Denis Pugh Lessons See all videos right arrow

play button
How to play more consistent golf
Watch
play button
Get your takeaway on the correct plane
Watch
play button
Keep working on the right things
Watch
play button
The right swing plane will lead to more consistency
Watch
See all videos right arrow

Join our community
subscribe to our newsletters below