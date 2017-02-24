PGA Tour pro mistaken for parking valet

To most golf fans, the name J.T. Poston will be one that doesn’t really ring a bell.

However, the 24-year-old from North Carolina is enjoying his rookie season on the PGA Tour, making seven cuts in ten events with a best of T17 at last week’s Genesis Open.

It appears, though, that Poston is going to have to a lot more before he is recognised by the masses.

Taking to Twitter yesterday, he spoke of an embarrassing encounter with a man who thought he worked as a parking valet.

Walking to my car at PGA National and got asked by a man if I worked with valet. Before I could answer he hands me the keys. #playbetter — J.T. Poston (@jt_poston) February 22, 2017

But, thankfully, he’s not the only tour pro that has experienced it.

@jt_poston @NickFMackay haha. My first year out there another player (name rhymes with o'fair) thought I was a valet driver. #playbetter — Aron Price (@aronpricePGA) February 23, 2017

As the hashtags say, looks like Poston is going to have to play better!

