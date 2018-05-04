Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
Golf News

PGA Tour pro ready to quit golf aged just 29

By bunkered.co.uk04 May, 2018
John Peterson PGA Tour
John Peterson

PGA Tour pro John Peterson says he’s on the verge of quitting golf for a job in real estate development at the age of just 29 as he doesn’t enjoy the lifestyle.

Playing on a medical exemption, Peterson has three events – including this week’s Wells Fargo Championship – to earn $310,000. If he doesn’t do that, he’ll pack it in – something that he has considered doing since picking up a wrist injury in January 2016.

“I know a little bit has been said about me retiring if I don't make the necessary money for my medical starts, and all that's true,” said Peterson, who led at Quail Hollow after the first round with a six-under-par 65.

“If I don't make it, I'm not playing golf anymore. So I'm kind of freewheeling it out here. I don't really have a ton to lose, just kind of playing golf.”

Peterson and his wife had their first child, Luke, back in October and that, coupled with the PGA Tour lifestyle, is why the American is keen end his professional career.

John Peterson1

“I just don't enjoy the travel out here very much,” he added. “I don't like it at all, honestly. I don't like being away from Fort Worth; my roots are there and I've been there my whole life, minus my years at Lousiana State University.

“I just like being at home and I like being around my family and friends more than I like chasing it around here. Thirty-five weeks on the road a year or so? It's just not for me.”

The job Peterson has lined up is in real estate with a couple of his friends in Fort Worth so, after leading through 18 holes, would be annoyed now if he did make the criteria to keep his PGA Tour card?

“Either way is fine with me,” he said. “I've got everything in place for both sides of it, so I'm not going to be bothered if I make it.”

