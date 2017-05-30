There are no results available.
PGA Tour pro recovering after 'life-threatening' infection

Golf News

PGA Tour pro recovering after 'life-threatening' infection

By Martin Inglis29 May, 2017
Jeff Overton
Jeff Overton

A PGA Tour pro is on the road to recovery after suffering a 'life-threatening' infection when undergoing back surgery.

Jeff Overton, who played for the USA at the 2010 Ryder Cup at Celtic Manor, has only played twice on the PGA Tour since last July and had been struggling with a herniated disc in his back.

However, after going for the routine operation to fix the issue, Overton sustained an infection in his spine, with his wife Christina taking to Twitter to explain the severity of what had happened.

Read more - Billy Horschel's wife reveals alcoholism battle

"After taking several months off of competitive golf due to a herniated disc, Jeff underwent a minimally invasive procedure in hopes of improving the area," Christina explained.

"Through the procedure, he acquired a life-threatening infection in his spine, forcing him to have an emergency surgery.

"After a month in the hospital and acute rehab centre, many nights of excruciating pain and uncertainty, two months of IV antibiotics and home health care, we are finally seeing light at the end of the tunnel."

Overton turned 34 yesterday and despite being part of that losing US Ryder Cup team at Celtic Manor, he has yet to win on the PGA Tour. He has, however, amassed $12.9m in career earnings.

