PGA Tour rookies to watch in 2018/19

The Stretch

PGA Tour rookies to watch in 2018/19

By bunkered.co.uk23 October, 2018
PGA Tour Cameron Champ Sungjae Im Cameron Davis Chase Wright Sepp Straka
Cameron Champ

The 2019 PGA Tour season got underway a few weeks ago with a host of new faces aiming to establish themselves on golf’s most lucrative circuit.

But who are the rookies you should be paying close attention to between now and next August?

From hot young prospects, to other pros who have spent years waiting to make the step up, we’ve broken it down to a few rookies we think stand the most chance of success among the best players in the world.

Hit the Next button below to get started and let us know if you agree with our predictions using the Comments section.

