PGA Tour venue stricken by Hurricane Harvey

Golf News

PGA Tour venue stricken by Hurricane Harvey

By Bunkered Golf Magazine30 August, 2017
Houston Open
Houston Open

Hurricane Harvey has ravaged the state of Texas and America’s fourth largest city, Houston, with storm damage expected to cost tens of billions.

One of the places badly affected by the hurricane is the Golf Club of Houston, which has hosted the PGA Tour’s Houston Open since 2003.

Steve Timms, the president and CEO of the Houston Golf Association, which runs the annual Tour stop, took to Twitter to share some pictures of the venue's Tournament Course, where Russell Henley was victorious only four months ago.

“It’s a lake – as far as you can see in all directions it’s under water,” Timms told Golf Channel. “Houston has a long recovery in front of it.”

Staff at the golf club won’t know exactly how much damage has been caused by the hurricane and its flooding until the water - which is up to 30 inches deep (2.5ft) - starts to retreat.

Sergio Garcia, whose wife Angela is from Texas, has pledged to support the relief effort for the hurricane at throughout the FedEx Cup by donating $2,000 for every birdie and $5,000 for every eagle he makes over the next three weeks.

