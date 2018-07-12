search
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
There are no results available.
HomeGolf NewsPhil Mickelson admits work is required to repair reputation

Golf News

Phil Mickelson admits work is required to repair reputation

By bunkered.co.uk12 July, 2018
Phil Mickelson Scottish Open Gullane East Lothian European Tour US Open Shinnecock Hills The Greenbrier PGA Tour Majors
Phil Mickelson Scottish Open 2018

Phil Mickelon admits he has work to do to repair damage to his reputation after what he calls ‘a rough month’.

The American was singled out for criticism over the already infamous ‘putt-gate’ incident at the US Open last month – and his uncharacteristically poor handling of it – before finding himself at the centre of yet another rules controversy at The Greenbrier last weekend.

He did no advance media ahead of this week’s Scottish Open at Gullane but spoke to reporters in East Lothian after opening with a level-par 70.

“It’s not been my best month,” admitted the 48-year-old. “I've had a rough month. I haven't been my best. So I'm working at trying to fix that.”

Asked if he has any regrets over what has happened in the last few weeks, the five-time major winner appeared to address the US Open incident at Shinnecock Hills specifically.

Phil Mickelson Scottish Open 2018 2

“Oh sure, I made a big mistake and I wish I could take it back but I can't,” he said. “Yeah, it wasn't a great moment and I wish I could take it back but there's not much I can do about it now other than just try to act a little better.

• Mickelson breaks silence on $10m match versus Tiger

• Rickie shoots lowest round of the year in Scottish Open

• Bryson DeChambeau has his say on USGA banning his compass

“Not only was I not great on the course, I was not great after the round, either. So it was just not a great day, and it was my birthday. So I tend to do dumb stuff on my birthday, too.

“The thing about this is throughout my career, 25 years, there have been a lot of times where I have had to be accountable for decisions I did not make. And the reason why this has actually been easier, it was my own fault. The backlash is my own fault. So it's much easier to deal with than some of the times where I have not been involved in the decisions and had to deal with that.”

Related Articles - Phil Mickelson

Related Articles - Scottish Open

Related Articles - Gullane

Related Articles - East Lothian

Related Articles - European Tour

Related Articles - US Open

Related Articles - Shinnecock Hills

Related Articles - The Greenbrier

Related Articles - PGA Tour

Related Articles - Majors

Golf News

Phil Mickelson admits work is required to repair reputation
Rickie Fowler shoots lowest round of the year in Gullane opener
Bryson DeChambeau breaks silence on USGA's compass ruling
After 18 gruelling months, Danny Willett has finally turned a corner
2019 Scottish Open & Ladies Scottish Open venue confirmed

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods puts new irons in the bag
New Fife golf course gets go ahead
Review: Adare Manor, Ireland's rejuvenated masterpiece
Win a spot in the ASI Scottish Open Pro-Am with Hilton
Padraig Harrington targets 2020 Ryder Cup captaincy

Quick tips with Denis Pugh and Peter Barber See all videos right arrow

play button
Swing your arms more freely
Callaway
play button
Shift your weight to the left side
Callaway
play button
Lowering your ball flight
Callaway
play button
Stop the hands from flipping over
Watch
See all videos right arrow