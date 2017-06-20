Phil Mickelson and caddie Bones part ways

There are no results available.
By Bunkered Golf Magazine20 June, 2017
One of the longest player-caddie relationships in the history of the game has come to an end after Phil Mickelson announced he'd be parting from caddie Jim 'Bones' Mackay.

The pair had been together for 25 years after first hooking up in 1992 following Bones' spells with Larry Mize, Scott Simpson and Curtis Strange, with him present for all five of Mickelson's major triumphs.

And it seems like Bones, who had both of his knees replaced in December last year, has left Mickelson on the best of terms if their statements are anything to go by.

"After 25 very rewarding and memorable years, Bones and I have mutually decided to end our player-caddie relationship," said Mickelson. "Our decision is not based on a single incident. We just feel it's the right time for a change.

"Bones is one of the most knowledgeable and dedicated caddies in the world. He is always prepared and has the ability to make decisions in pressure packed situations.

"Bones is without doubt one of the most thoughtful people that I have ever known. The next player to work with him will obviously be very lucky.

"My relationship and history with Bones far exceeds golf. He has been one of the most important and special people in my life since the day we met and I will always be grateful for everything he has done for me."

Bones added: "When Phil hired me in 1992, I had one dream: to caddie in a Ryder Cup. Last year, at Hazeltine, Phil played in his 11th straight Ryder Cup. It was so cool to have a front row seat.

"I wish Phil nothing but the best. His game is still at an elite level, and when he wins in the future (definitely the Masters), I will be among the first to congratulate him."

Mickelson's brother, Tim, will caddie for him for the remainder of the season.

