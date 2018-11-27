

Phil Mickelson is $9m richer after defeating Tiger Woods in their winner-takes-all head-to-head in Las Vegas.





Five-time major champ Mickelson finally saw off long-time adversary Tiger at the third extra hole of a sudden-death play-off under the floodlights at Shadow Creek Golf Club.

With both players finding the green on the makeshift, 93-yard “finishing hole”, Woods was unable to convert his birdie putt, which opened the door for Mickelson to drain his own short putt for birdie to take home the loot.

“My heart can’t take much more,” said the 48-year-old afterwards. “This has been such an incredible opportunity to have a day like this with Tiger.

"This is not going to take anything away from his greatness. He’s the greatest of all time. But to be able to have just a little bit of smack talk over him for the coming years means a lot to me because I really don’t have much on him.

"it was a very special day and something I'll always be very appreciative of."

In addition to the $9m prize for the winner, the duo also had four side bets during the contest, the proceeds of which will go to each player’s nominated charities.

Phil raised $600,000 for the causes he is supporting, with Tiger winning just $200,000 after Mickelson was unable to birdie the first hole as he had boldly predicted prior to the match.



Phil Mickelson captures the win under the lights in Las Vegas. 🏆#LiveUnderParpic.twitter.com/IBQ735rtEh — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) November 24, 2018

However, some fans following the action on social media were disappointed that there was not more in the way of side bets - one of just many moans and groans heard throughout the event.



The much anticipated "sledging" between the two players never really amounted to anything, whilst the commentary team were roundly criticised for regularly talking over the mic'd-up players.

Most concerning of all were the issues with the broadcast in the US.

Turner Sports, which had the rights to the event, decided to give away its live stream for free at last moment after a "technical issue" - much to the chagrin of those who had forked out $19.99 for it in advance.

It is unclear if Turner will reimburse those who did pay for the stream.