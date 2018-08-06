Phil Mickelson explains himself over *that* dancing video

Phil Mickelson opened the WGC-Bridgestone Invitational yesterday with a four-under 66 – but all anybody wanted to speak to him about afterwards was that commercial for those shirts.



You know the one. If you don’t, click here and be prepared to cringe. A lot.

Explaining how it all came about, Phil said that the team at Mizzen + Main had first shown him some other adverts they had made with American football players Tim Tebow and JJ Watt.



That’s when they hit him with this zinger.

“They said, ‘We have this idea about dancing’,” explained Phil. “Obviously, you know it's not the thing I'm most comfortable doing. But then [his wife] Amy said, ‘You should just tell them that you know how to do the worm.’ So after she said that, it was over, we were doing it.”

Phil added that the whole thing took around an hour to film.

“I think it's fun to laugh at yourself, and certainly that's what I'm doing in this commercial because it was a lot of work just to get those moves out of me,” he said. “We probably did 15 to 20 takes. I mean, it was a lot for me to get even just that much out of me. It looks pretty benign, but it wasn't easy.”



If you feel bad for yourself after watching it, spare a thought for Phil’s kids, Amanda (19), Sophia (16) and Evan (15).

Asked if they were embarrassed by their dad’s dancing, Mickelson replied: “How can you not be? I'm sure they are but they're also used to it.”