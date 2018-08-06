search
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
There are no results available.
HomeGolf NewsPhil Mickelson explains himself over *that* dancing video

Golf News

Phil Mickelson explains himself over *that* dancing video

By Michael McEwan03 August, 2018
Phil Mickelson Mizzen+Main WGC-Bridgestone Invitational Firestone Apparel Amy Mickelson
Mickelson Dance1

Phil Mickelson opened the WGC-Bridgestone Invitational yesterday with a four-under 66 – but all anybody wanted to speak to him about afterwards was that commercial for those shirts.

You know the one. If you don’t, click here and be prepared to cringe. A lot.

Explaining how it all came about, Phil said that the team at Mizzen + Main had first shown him some other adverts they had made with American football players Tim Tebow and JJ Watt.

• Phil Mickelson admits work is required to repair reputation

• Mickelson's latest business venture is, well, odd

That’s when they hit him with this zinger.

“They said, ‘We have this idea about dancing’,” explained Phil. “Obviously, you know it's not the thing I'm most comfortable doing.  But then [his wife] Amy said, ‘You should just tell them that you know how to do the worm.’  So after she said that, it was over, we were doing it.”

Mickelson Dance2

Phil added that the whole thing took around an hour to film.

“I think it's fun to laugh at yourself, and certainly that's what I'm doing in this commercial because it was a lot of work just to get those moves out of me,” he said. “We probably did 15 to 20 takes. I mean, it was a lot for me to get even just that much out of me. It looks pretty benign, but it wasn't easy.”

• See what Phil and his fellow big names looked like BEFORE they were famous

• Phil finds himself at the centre of yet another rules controversy

If you feel bad for yourself after watching it, spare a thought for Phil’s kids, Amanda (19), Sophia (16) and Evan (15).

Asked if they were embarrassed by their dad’s dancing, Mickelson replied: “How can you not be? I'm sure they are but they're also used to it.”

Related Articles - Phil Mickelson

Related Articles - Mizzen+Main

Related Articles - WGC-Bridgestone Invitational

Related Articles - Firestone

Related Articles - Apparel

Golf News

What has happened to Victor Dubuisson?
2019 Open at Royal Portrush down to final few tickets!
He's at it again! Brandel Chamblee makes ANOTHER bold Tiger claim
Rickie Fowler pays tribute to Jarrod Lyle at US PGA
US PGA Championship endures disastrous start on ELEVEN SPORTS

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods puts new irons in the bag
New Fife golf course gets go ahead
Review: Adare Manor, Ireland's rejuvenated masterpiece
Win a spot in the ASI Scottish Open Pro-Am with Hilton
Padraig Harrington targets 2020 Ryder Cup captaincy

Quick tips with Denis Pugh and Peter Barber See all videos right arrow

play button
Good balance is key to more consistency
Callaway
play button
Don’t shorten your swing says Denis Pugh
Watch
play button
A simple tip to hit the ball higher
Callaway
play button
Don’t get stuck on the downswing
Watch
See all videos right arrow