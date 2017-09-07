There are no results available.
Golf News

Phil Mickelson gets captain's pick for Presidents Cup

By Bunkered Golf Magazine07 September, 2017
Phil Mickelson kept his record of playing in every USA team since 1994 intact after Steve Stricker named him as a captain’s pick for the upcoming Presidents Cup.

It continues the 47-year-old’s streak of playing in every single staging of the biennial match – which started in 1994 – and is recognition of his remarkable consistency throughout a career that has seen him win 42 times on the PGA Tour, including five majors.

“He is so valuable in the team room and is a tremendous partner on the golf course,” said Stricker, who announced 40-year-old rookie Charley Hoffman as his other pick. “As someone who has been on 22 straight teams, he’s a deserving pick, and he showed that with his strong play at the Dell Technologies Championship last week.”

His T6 finish at TPC Boston was his best in a strokeplay event this season and saw him rocket up 22 places in the FedEx Cup to No.36.

Charley Hoffman

Mickelson has a 23-16-12 record in the Presidents Cup and will have the opportunity to pass Tiger Woods (24-15-1) for the most matches won in Presidents Cup history.

Hoffman, meanwhile, finished No.11 in the US Presidents Cup rankings and was an obvious choice for a captain’s pick after finishing less than a point behind Kevin Chappell, who clinched his spot last week.

As well as Hoffman and Chappell, 2017 major champions Brooks Koepka and Justin Thomas, as well as Kevin Kisner and Daniel Berger, will be making their Presidents Cup debuts.

As for the International Team, captain Nick Price opted for Indian Anirban Lahiri, who made his debut in 2014, and Emiliano Grillo, who is set to make his debut.

The International Team has not won a Presidents Cup since 1998 and has lost six in a row after a tie in 2003.

