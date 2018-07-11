search
Phil Mickelson finds himself at centre of yet another rules drama

Golf News

Phil Mickelson finds himself at centre of yet another rules drama

By Martin Inglis09 July, 2018
Phil Mickelson Greenbrier Classic Rules of Golf PGA Tour US Open
Phil Mickelson

The drama just keeps following Phil Mickelson around at the moment.

Just three weeks after the incident at the US Open, where he putted a moving ball, the five-time major champion was assessed with a two-stroke penalty during the final round of the Greenbrier Classic for improving his line of play.

Phil breaks silence on $10m Tiger face-off
Mickelson says 'sorry' after US Open putt-gate

The 48-year-old tapped down fescue in front of the seventh hole tee box at The Old White TPC, which is not allowed. He immediately realised what he'd done and called in a rules official, who confirmed that Mickelson had breached Rule 13-2.

In explaining the incident afterwards, Mickelson said: "I wasn't really thinking. I just had a few bonehead moves today. But you can move stuff on the tee box, but I've been working on this really low shot for the next two weeks, and there was some fescue in front that was low, and I stepped on it.

"Right when I did, I thought, oh, my goodness, that might be a penalty. I told my partner, and we asked Robbie the rules official, and sure enough it was.

Jason Day criticises Phil Mickelson & USGA
Phil's latest business venture is... unusual

"It was just one of those things that I wasn't really paying attention or thinking. If we were on the tee box, no problem. But it was just a foot in front, and it's just one of those things. So you take your penalty and you move on."

