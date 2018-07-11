Phil Mickelson finds himself at centre of yet another rules drama

The drama just keeps following Phil Mickelson around at the moment.



Just three weeks after the incident at the US Open, where he putted a moving ball, the five-time major champion was assessed with a two-stroke penalty during the final round of the Greenbrier Classic for improving his line of play.

The 48-year-old tapped down fescue in front of the seventh hole tee box at The Old White TPC, which is not allowed. He immediately realised what he'd done and called in a rules official, who confirmed that Mickelson had breached Rule 13-2.



After consulting a rules official, Phil Mickelson assessed himself a 2-stroke penalty for improving his line of play (violation of Rule 13-2). pic.twitter.com/61GiY5ggaj — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) July 8, 2018

In explaining the incident afterwards, Mickelson said: "I wasn't really thinking. I just had a few bonehead moves today. But you can move stuff on the tee box, but I've been working on this really low shot for the next two weeks, and there was some fescue in front that was low, and I stepped on it.



"Right when I did, I thought, oh, my goodness, that might be a penalty. I told my partner, and we asked Robbie the rules official, and sure enough it was.

"It was just one of those things that I wasn't really paying attention or thinking. If we were on the tee box, no problem. But it was just a foot in front, and it's just one of those things. So you take your penalty and you move on."

