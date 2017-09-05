There are no results available.
Golf News

Phil Mickelson has hilarious exchange with young fan

By Bunkered Golf Magazine05 September, 2017
One of the main reasons Phil Mickelson is a fan favourite is the manner in which he interacts with fans.

The final round of the Dell Technologies Championship was no different. As the five-time major winner sized up his second shot, he asked a fan - named Riley - if he should lay up, to which the kid responded with the most Phil-esque of answers.

Mickelson then struck his shot and had words for young Riley as he left with caddie and brother Tim to walk up to the green. Watch the video below.

No wonder Mickelson was in high spirits though. After a difficult season, he delivered his best performance of the season at TPC Boston, posting four rounds in the 60s to finish T6.

He now seems likely to receive a captain's pick for the Presidents Cup from skipper Steve Stricker and, speaking afterwards, said: "We'll see. I hope [I've done enough].

"But more than that, I don't feel like it was a one-way thing. I think that this is a big step for me as far as getting back to where I want, shooting the scores, playing, having energy, being able to practice, all these things. It was a good start."

