Phil Mickelson plays two incredible shots

By on January 27, 2017

There were two instances of Phil Mickelson magic during the first round of the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines.

The fans that opted for the quieter North Course over the South Course – where the marquee group of Tiger Woods, Jason Day and Dustin Johnson were playing – certainly weren’t left disappointed.

On the par-5 fifth, which was Mickelson’s 14th, he had a long putt for eagle. Aiming away from the hole, the putt hit the fringe but had enough speed to roll back on to the green.

Pretty special – and he made the 5ft putt for birdie.


The par-3 eighth saw the next piece of wizardry. After missing the green and in deep rough with a greenside bunker separating the five-time major winner from the pin, he produced one of his legendary flop shots.

Just take a look at this. Incredible.

After posting one-under-par in the first round, how do you think Phil Mickelson will get on for the remainder of the tournament? Let us know in the ‘Comments’ section below.

