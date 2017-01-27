Phil Mickelson plays two incredible shots

The fans that opted for the quieter North Course over the South Course – where the marquee group of Tiger Woods, Jason Day and Dustin Johnson were playing – certainly weren’t left disappointed.
On the par-5 fifth, which was Mickelson’s 14th, he had a long putt for eagle. Aiming away from the hole, the putt hit the fringe but had enough speed to roll back on to the green.
Pretty special – and he made the 5ft putt for birdie.
All we can do is applaud.
A ridiculous putt from Phil Mickelson.#QuickHits pic.twitter.com/gFDMRenZLO
— PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) January 26, 2017
The par-3 eighth saw the next piece of wizardry. After missing the green and in deep rough with a greenside bunker separating the five-time major winner from the pin, he produced one of his legendary flop shots.
Just take a look at this. Incredible.
Phil with a wedge. Wow.
Sit back and enjoy. #QuickHits pic.twitter.com/sEmOybh4Xx
— PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) January 26, 2017
