Phil Mickelson: ‘Rahm one of world’s best’

• Phil Mickelson ranks Spanish sensation Jon Rahm very highly

• “He’s one of the best players in the world,” said the 46-year-old

• Rahm captured first PGA Tour title at Farmers Insurance Open

Phil Mickelson gave a glowing endorsement of Jon Rahm after the 22-year-old captured his maiden PGA Tour win at the Farmers Insurance Open.

Rahm eagled the 13th and 18th holes of Torrey Pines’ South Course to clinch a three-shot victory from Charles Howell III and Cheng Tsung Pan, a win that moved the former world No.1 amateur inside the world top 50 (No.46) for the first time.

And Mickelson, whose brother Tim represents the Spaniard, already regards him incredibly highly.

“Jon doesn’t have weaknesses,” said Mickelson, who finished six shots adrift of Rahm in T14. “Every part of his game is a strength. I think he’s one of the best players in the world. He’s more than just a good young player.”

“I think there’s an intangible that some guys have where they want to have the pressure pot, they want to be in that tough position, they want to have everything fall on their shoulders and he has that.

“He wants to know exactly where he stands, what he has to do and he intends to go do it. He’s a very tough competitor. I think a lot of him.”

Rahm arrived at Arizona State in 2012 where his ability to speak English was, according to Tim Mickelson, a ‘one’ on a scale of one to ten.

However, that didn’t prevent Rahm achieving 11 college wins – second only in Arizona State history to Phil Mickelson – and the Spaniard is very thankful to Tim and the Mickelson family for aiding his career.

“Once I realised what kind of person he was and how much he was helping me mature as a person and my golf game, he really was a reference,” Rahm explained. “I kind of treated him as my dad in the States.”

“Not quite my dad, right, but if I ever needed advice, I would go to him. If I was ever in trouble, I would go to him. I would never hide anything from him and that’s how it worked out.

“You know, just to have the support of the Mickelson family the way I do, they truly are an amazing family. I’ve met most of them and they’re really inspiring. To have the support is really dear to me.”

Did you watch the action last night? If so, what did you make of Jon Rahm? Would you like to see him in the 2018 Ryder Cup team? Leave your thoughts in the ‘Comments’ section below.

