Phil Mickelson rocks logo… of himself

• Phil Mickelson wears jacket with logo of 2004 Masters win

• The 46-year-old is in action at the CareerBuilder Challenge

• Shot four-under-par 68 in first round for three months

If you look closely, you’ll notice something slightly different about Phil Mickelson’s appearance at this week’s PGA Tour event.

The five-time major winner is in action at the CareerBuilder Challenge – his first event in three months – and he was donning a rain jacket with a logo of himself.

Take a closer look at it below.

Of course, the logo comes from his breakthrough major win at the 2004 Masters, replicating ‘the jump’ as he holed his putt on the 18th for a one-shot success over Ernie Els.

Mickelson had hernia surgery during the off-season and had been a doubt to compete at La Quinta Country Club but performed well in the first round posting a four-under-par 68 – four behind leader Dominic Bozzelli.

“I struck it horrible, but I scored out of my mind,” he said. “So, I’m very happy with it. My first round of golf was Saturday and I’ve been able to work out just the last two weeks.”

Phil Mickelson’s new logo

