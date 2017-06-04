Phil Mickelson set to miss US Open

Phil Mickelson is set to miss his first US Open since making his debut in 1993 in order to attend the graduation of his eldest daughter.



While the 46-year-old hasn’t officially withdrawn due to the unlikely chances that circumstances may change, the 46-year-old has notified USGA executive director Mike Davis of his intention to skip the tournament at Erin Hills.

The US Open, of course, is the only major missing from Mickelson’s trophy cabinet but being there for Amanda – who was born the day after his loss to Payne Stewart at the 1999 US Open – has taken priority.

Amanda is graduating from a high school in the San Diego area at 10am on the Thursday of the tournament and, in her role as class president, is making a speech.



“There's just really no way to make it, no matter what the tee time is,” explained Mickelson. “I mean obviously it's a tournament that I want to win the most. But this is one of those moments where you look back on life and you just don't want to miss it. I'll be really glad that I was there and present.

“I go back every year at the US Open and think about ’99. The birth of your child, any child, but especially your first child is the most emotional event you can ever experience and share together with your wife – and I always think about that at the US Open. I think about Payne Stewart and I can't believe how quickly time has gone by.



“Here she is turning 18 and moving off to college and I'm so proud of her. And she's a special person. I'm excited to see what she has to say at her commencement.”

