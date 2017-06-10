There are no results available.
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
Bunkered all your golfing needs
HomeGolf NewsPhil Mickelson to skip 2017 Scottish Open

Golf News

Phil Mickelson to skip 2017 Scottish Open

By Bunkered Golf Magazine10 June, 2017
Phil Mickelson Scottish Open Dundonald Links
Phil Mickelson

Phil Mickelson has confirmed he will not be teeing up at the 2017 Scottish Open at Dundonald Links.

Since 2003, the 46-year-old has played in all bar two Scottish Opens (2006 and 2009), winning in 2013 at Castle Stuart before completing a famous double at the Open Championship at Muirfield a week later.

But speaking to GolfByTourMiss.com at the FedEx St Jude Classic, the 46-year-old said he's made the decision to pass on first-time host venue Dundonald Links because he finds it difficult to learn a new links layout every year.

"I am not playing the Scottish this year as it's too much for me to learn a new course every time I go to the Scottish on top of needing to familiarise myself with the British Open venues," he said.

Read more - Phil Mickelson set to miss 2017 US Open

Phil Mickelson1

"I've heard good things about Dundonald but while they are changing courses of every year, I will not play."

This year's visit to Ayrshire completes the four-year cycle of the Scottish Open being hosted in every corner of the country - Royal Aberdeen (2014), Gullane (2015), Castle Stuart (2016).

Taking the tournament across the country was the ambition of Aberdeen Asset Management in 2012 when they became title sponsors and Mickelson added that he has shared his views with the company's CEO, Martin Gilbert, but 'didn't want to get in their way' if organisers wanted to continue with their current strategy.

Dundonald Links was announced as the host venue of this year's Scottish Open in April 2016 but, as yet, a location for the 2018 event has yet to be announced.

Despite Mickelson's absence though, a stellar field is expected in Ayrshire with the likes of Rickie Fowler, Henrik Stenson, Adam Scott, Alex Noren and Matt Kuchar already saying that they will be teeing it up.

Related Articles - Phil Mickelson

Related Articles - Scottish Open

Related Articles - Dundonald Links

Related Articles - Tour News

Golf News

Henrik Stenson is releasing a children's book
New

By Bunkered Golf Magazine

Phil Mickelson to skip 2017 Scottish Open
New

By Bunkered Golf Magazine

Paul Azinger: Peers think Tiger Woods has 'pain meds problem'
Tiger Woods

By Bunkered Golf Magazine

Billy Horschel uses 3-wood to putt after accident
Watch

By Bunkered Golf Magazine

Gary Player reignites spat with 'disrespectful' course designer
New

By Martin Inglis

Other Top Stories

COMPETITION Win an amazing golf holiday to Malaga
Macdonald Hotels

By Bunkered Golf Magazine

How Twitter reacted to Tiger Woods' arrest
Trending

By Bunkered Golf Magazine

Gary Player disputes Langer's senior major history
Bernhard Langer

By Martin Inglis

Barack Obama wows crowds in St Andrews
Watch

By Bunkered Golf Magazine

COMPETITION Win a Powerbug GTX1 electic trolley
Powerbug

By Bunkered Golf Magazine

Join our community
subscribe to our newsletters below