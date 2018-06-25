Phil Mickelson’s latest business venture is unusual to say the least

A week on from the “putt-gate” storm at the US Open, prepare to digest some far more light-hearted Phil Mickelson news.



That’s because, together with his long-time agent Steve Loy, the five-time major winner has committed to opening 30 frozen yogurt stores in the San Diego area with franchise Reis & Irvy’s, according to ESPN’s Darren Rovell.

Yes, you read that correctly. Mickelson is investing in the ‘fro-yo’ business and these aren’t any frozen yogurt stores, they’re robotic frozen yogurt stores!

JUST IN: Phil Mickelson & agent Steve Loy have committed to opening 30 robotic frozen yogurt stores in the San Diego Area with franchisee Reid & Irvy’s. Company says it has 235 robotic stores with 1,100 installations pending. pic.twitter.com/zhZjWolFIn — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) June 19, 2018

The frozen yogurt business isn’t that big in the UK but in the USA, it’s huge, with consumer demand reaching unprecedented levels in 2013 all over the country.

Here’s a look at how the robot works:

Whatever next? With Phil, you never can tell…