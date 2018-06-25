search
HomeGolf NewsPhil Mickelson’s latest business venture is unusual to say the least

Phil Mickelson’s latest business venture is unusual to say the least

By bunkered.co.uk24 June, 2018
A week on from the “putt-gate” storm at the US Open, prepare to digest some far more light-hearted Phil Mickelson news.

That’s because, together with his long-time agent Steve Loy, the five-time major winner has committed to opening 30 frozen yogurt stores in the San Diego area with franchise Reis & Irvy’s, according to ESPN’s Darren Rovell.

Yes, you read that correctly. Mickelson is investing in the ‘fro-yo’ business and these aren’t any frozen yogurt stores, they’re robotic frozen yogurt stores!

The frozen yogurt business isn’t that big in the UK but in the USA, it’s huge, with consumer demand reaching unprecedented levels in 2013 all over the country.

Here’s a look at how the robot works:

Whatever next? With Phil, you never can tell…

