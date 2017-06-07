Phil Mickelson's petition; a very greedy bear

Welcome to this week's Social Eyes. A lot of plaudits have headed Phil Mickelson's way over the past few days after he announced his intention to miss next week's US Open.



The reason, as I'm sure you're fully aware by now, is to attend his daughter's high school graduation, which takes place at 10am on Thursday morning.

However, if one man gets his way, Mickelson will be teeing it up at Erin Hills.



Lefty fan Derek Deminsky has set up a petition on Change.org urging the school to 'Change the date'. It has attracted nearly 2,000 signatures but somehow, I don't think it's going to make any difference.

Nice try in any case though, Derek.



One player who will be teeing it up at the US Open is Justin Thomas and, at last week's Memorial Tournament, he put himself in contention to win 'Grandson of the Year' by hiring a motorised scooter for his grandma.



"Gonna go get grandma."@JustinThomas34 drops off a motorized cart for his grandmother before teeing off at @MemorialGolf. pic.twitter.com/HR7Ihfh2Oi — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) June 3, 2017

The wedding of Sergio Garcia and his fiancee Angela Akins is getting ever closer - less than two months away now - and on Saturday, it was the bride's wedding shower. Take a note of the hashtag #teamsergela. Brangelina, eat your heart out.



Thank you to our friends and family for throwing us a wonderful wedding shower! Less than two months away! ❤️ #teamsergela @thesergiogarcia A post shared by Angela Akins (@theangelaakins) on Jun 4, 2017 at 2:11pm PDT

Only thing is though, it clashed with the Champions League final. But Sergio managed to work his way around it.



Wedding Shower and Champions League Final tonight and my beautiful bride-to-be is ready for both! @theangelaakins #ChampionsLeague #weddingthings A post shared by Sergio Garcia (@thesergiogarcia) on Jun 3, 2017 at 1:22pm PDT

Thankfully, we don't have bears here in the UK interrupting our rounds of golf. However, they are a problem in Alaska.

They like to play with flagsticks, it seems. Oh, and also steal a sandwich or two...



Bear strolls onto a golf course in Anchorage, Alaska, interrupting a golf game. https://t.co/oSvfiBQ0Pgpic.twitter.com/GtQvPuBtAA — ABC News (@ABC) June 3, 2017

Matt Fitzpatrick is regularly the subject or ribbing on Twitter from fellow pros, usually anytime he posts pictures with his girlfriend.

However, he was called out by European Tour pro David Lipsky at the Nordea Masters for reserving his own bowl of cereal at breakfast.



@MattFitz94 you are getting cereal reserved for you now?!?!??! Damn thats a whole new level.😎 pic.twitter.com/RvWDY2WQ5l — David Lipsky (@David_Lipsky) June 3, 2017

The young Englishman tried to defend himself.



Just wanna confirm I never asked for that sign 😂🙈 https://t.co/TOb20JI85d — Matt Fitzpatrick (@MattFitz94) June 3, 2017

And when he sent a tweet congratulating winner Renato Paratore, Ryder Cup captain Thomas Bjorn picked him up on his choice of words.



The only one you can call a kid

😂😂😂 — Thomas Bjørn (@thomasbjorngolf) June 4, 2017

Paratore proved to be a popular winner among his European Tour peers, largely for the quick pace in which he plays the game, with Marc Warren particularly impressed.


