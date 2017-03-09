Piers Morgan has pop at Greg Norman

Last night, Barcelona stunned world football with three goals in eight minutes to come from 4-0 down in the first leg to knock Paris Saint-Germain out of the Champions League.

It was an incredible comeback and while most people raved about the brilliance of the winners, journalist and TV presenter Piers Morgan couldn’t help but focus on the losers.

In fact, the 51-year-old took a pop at two-time major winner and winner of 91 worldwide professional titles, Greg Norman, saying PSG’s defeat meant he was no longer the ‘biggest choker in sporting history’ in reference to his 1996 Masters loss.

Read more -> Piers Morgan’s swing torn apart on Twitter

Greg Norman must be happy.

No longer the biggest choker in sports history. #PSG — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) March 8, 2017

Golf fans quickly rushed to Norman’s defence.

@piersmorgan Norman won 2 majors and 91 tournaments. Stick to hypocritical and contradictory politics. It’s called golf. You lose sometimes. — Jake Solomon (@ThE__SoLo__DoLo) March 8, 2017

@piersmorgan seriously? 2 majors, over 90 wins and world number 1 for years. Get your facts right. Other than the Masters he was robbed — Chebster (@Chebs4377) March 8, 2017

@piersmorgan What an ill judged snide comment that is. Says far more about you than it does Greg Norman. Very poor! — David Campbell (@Royalcreschef) March 9, 2017

@piersmorgan Final round of 64 to win the Open, unlucky not to win more than 2 majors. 91 wins, world number for years. You know nothing! — Paul Lovesey (@wootton800) March 8, 2017

But here’s a look at Piers Morgan’s swing…

Follow @BunkeredOnline

More Reading