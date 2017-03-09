bunkered.co.uk
 
Piers Morgan has pop at Greg Norman

By on March 9, 2017

Piers Morgan

Last night, Barcelona stunned world football with three goals in eight minutes to come from 4-0 down in the first leg to knock Paris Saint-Germain out of the Champions League.

It was an incredible comeback and while most people raved about the brilliance of the winners, journalist and TV presenter Piers Morgan couldn’t help but focus on the losers.

In fact, the 51-year-old took a pop at two-time major winner and winner of 91 worldwide professional titles, Greg Norman, saying PSG’s defeat meant he was no longer the ‘biggest choker in sporting history’ in reference to his 1996 Masters loss.

Golf fans quickly rushed to Norman’s defence.

But here’s a look at Piers Morgan’s swing…

