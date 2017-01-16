• Ping i200 irons have 30% thinner face than previous ‘i’ model

• Weight savings have been redistributed to hosel and toe areas

• “This iron will exceed their expectations,” said John Solheim

The new Ping i200 irons feature a 30% thinner face than the successful ‘i’ model without sacrificing the levels of forgiveness and feel that have made the ‘i’ ranges of the past so popular.

The weight savings from the thinner face have been redistributed to the toe and hosel regions (below), improving the moment of inertia (MOI) and giving the longer irons a higher launch for increased distance.

But just like with previous Ping ‘i’ models, there is more of an emphasis on precision and consistency than sheer distance with the Ping i200 irons.

As far as the head design of the Ping i200 irons is concerned, a muscle-stabilising bar and a deeper, longer tuning port have come together along with the thinner face to create a powerful feel and sound.

That comes as the result of a soft elastomer insert activating at impact to enhance face flexing for faster ball speeds while damping vibrations.

The insert nearly doubled in volume, allowing for more than three times the amount of face contact and it is neatly concealed to create a clean cavity design, which is precision milled.

A tour-inspired look, including a smooth hosel-to-face transition, minimal offset and a sharper face radius, result in a slim, clean appealing shape.

The Ping i200 iron soles are also designed with added bounce and a more contoured lead edge to create a profile that glides smoothly through the turf without digging or bouncing.

“The Ping i200 iron is engineered for golfers who want an iron with a clean look that delivers exceptional feel, distance and forgiveness while providing the trajectory control they need to play with precision,” said John A. Solheim, Ping chairman & CEO.

“Bringing all these benefits into one iron required our teams to re-think how the face and cavity structure can work together to improve overall performance.

“It’s a shot-maker’s iron by design, but it will fit a lot of golfers because it’s so easy to play” – John Solheim

“The feel is amazing and the gains in forgiveness are significant for an iron this size. It’s a shot-maker’s iron by design, but it will fit a lot of golfers because it’s so easy to play.

“This iron will exceed their expectations in every way, especially the feel.”

Ping i200 irons

Available: February 2, 2017

Price: £120 per club w/steel shaft; £130 per club w/graphite shaft

Spec: 3-9, PW, UW

Shaft (steel): Ping AWT 2.0 (R, S, X)

Shaft (graphite): Ping CFS 65/70/80 (Soft R, R, S)

After-market shaft options: Project X 5.0, 6.0; XP 95 (R300, S300), N.S. Pro Modus3 105 (S, X), KBS Tour (R, S, X), Dynamic Gold (S300, X100)

