Ping introduces tour-inspired Glide Forged wedge

Forged from 8620 carbon steel with sizing and shaping influenced by Ping tour professionals and advisors, the Glide Forged wedge is the company’s newest wedge engineered and crafted for golfers wanting to improve their shot-making by employing a sleek, high-spinning blade-style design with a soft, pleasing feel.

We haven’t seen a Forged wedge from Ping since the Anser came onto the scene about seven years ago but it has already gone into the bags of the likes of Louis Oosthuizen, Tyrrell Hatton and Lee Westwood in recent weeks.

Working closely with Ping professionals and company advisors, including Oosthuizen, Stan Utley and Todd Anderson, Ping’s engineers designed the Glide Forged wedge to provide the feel and versatility required to play an array of approach and finesse shots around the green.

A sole design with a rounded lead edge and more heel-toe camber allows for greater shot-making and creativity around the green when compared to current Glide 2.0 wedges.

The gooseneck-tapered hosel ensures a smooth transition through grass and sand while providing a look at address that will suit the eye of the better player.

The compact head also features a distinct milling pattern on the back of the wedge to help add to the visual appeal.

Patented, precision-milled, wheel-cut grooves, first introduced in the Glide 2.0 wedges and developed by Ping’s engineering and manufacturing teams, enable grooves with a sharper edge radius, which increases interaction with the ball at impact, creating more friction for improved spin and trajectory control. You can expect to see a low launching, high spinning flight that will give you complete control with your wedge game.

Also, an average of 13 grams of Tungsten has been located towards the low toe of these wedges in order to boost the MOI and deliver a level of forgiveness that perhaps you would no expect from such a small and compact shape.

“Everything about the Glide Forged wedge is created around quality and performance,” said John K. Solheim, PING President. Several of our tour professionals have already added Glide Forged wedges to their bags since debuting them last month. They really love the feel and are especially excited about the added spin and trajectory control they are experiencing.”

Available: Now

Options: 50⁰, 52⁰, 54⁰, 56⁰, 58⁰, 60⁰

Price: £200 (steel), £210 (Graphite