PING raises £200k for local charities through golf days

PING Europe has now raised more than £200,000 for local charities after its 20th annual Charity Golf Day brought in a record-breaking amount for worthwhile causes in the area.



Held at Gainsborough Golf Club, near PING’s European headquarters in Lincolnshire, this month’s event raised a whopping £18,000 - the most accumulated in any year since the event was first established back in 1998.

Traditionally held on the first Saturday of September, the day is made possible by a strong following of loyal supporters, particularly the Gainsborough Golf Club members - many of whom have attended every year since the event was founded.

Celebrating the success of the event’s 20th year, John Clark, managing director of PING Europe, said: “We are extremely proud to have reached this significant milestone. We have been a local Gainsborough business since 1973 and employ over 200 local people.



“Giving back to the community is something that has always been very important to the Solheim family, who are the owners of our world-renowned golf brand, PING.”

The charities benefitting from the money raised at the 2017 event are Gainsborough House, Gainsborough Heritage Centre, Lives, Gainsborough Crime and Punishment Museum and Gainsborough Hospital Palliative Care Unit.

Any Gainsborough-based charities that would like to be involved in this event in future should register their interest through the Sales Office at Gainsborough Golf Club. All applications will be considered and should be addressed to the general manager.

For further information go to gainsboroughgc.co.uk.