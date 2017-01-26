Ping Sigma G range boasts 15 models

• Ping reveal 15 new and updated putter models for 2017

• Face technology has been inspired by soles of athletic shoes

• “The Ping Sigma G putters represent an exciting new technology”

With the release of 15 models, there’s bound to be a Ping Sigma G putter that you absolutely love.

The latest range features new face technology inspired by the soles of athletic shoes and advancements of the company’s True Roll Face Technology, across the entire face, has led to improved feel and performance.

And being precision milled from 6061 aerospace-grade aluminium, the new pattern varies in depth and pitch to boost performance and touch on putts of every length.

Impact stability in every Sigma G model is increased as a result of the larger face insert cavities that allow weight savings to be redistributed further towards the perimeter to increase the MOI.

Optimally placed CG positions, meanwhile, help reduce skid and initiate forward roll. All putters come in either Platinum or Black Nickel and feature a contrasting face tone to assist in setup and alignment consistency.

“The Sigma G putters represent an exciting new technology that continues our long-standing commitment to engineering putters that feel and look great but perform even better,” said John A. Solheim, Ping chairman & CEO.

Two options of the proprietary Ping Pistol tapered grip are offered to fit a golfer’s preferred grip style. The PP60 (midsize, polygon shape) and PP62 (oversize, more rounded shape) are engineered to fit the contours of the golfer’s hands. The CB60 grip is standard on counter-balanced models.

Here’s a closer look at each of the 15 Ping Sigma G models:

Anser

• Blade design in a Platinum or Black Nickel finish

• 340g

• Slight Arc stroke type; lie angle +/- 4º

NEW Kinloch

• Blade design in a Platinum finish

• 350g

• Slight Arc stroke type; lie angle +/- 4º

NEW Kushin

• Blade design in a Platinum finish

• 360g

• Straight or Slight Arc stroke type; lie angle +/- 4º

Tess

• Blade design in a Platinum finish

• 350g

• Strong Arc stroke type; lie angle +/- 4º

Piper 3

• Mid-mallet design in a Black Nickel finish

• 360g

• Slight Arc stroke type; lie angle +/- 4º

D66

• Blade design in a Black Nickel finish

• 350g

• Slight Arc stroke type; lie angle +/- 4º

B60

• Blade design in a Platinum finish

• 340g

• Slight Arc stroke type; lie angle +/- 4º

NEW Ketsch B

• Blade design in a Black Nickel finish

• 360g

• Slight Arc stroke type; lie angle +/- 4º

NEW Kinloch C

• Mid-mallet design in a Platinum finish

• 365g

• Straight stroke type; lie angle +/- 4º

Shea H

• Mid-mallet design in a Platinum finish

• 365g

• Strong Arc stroke type; lie angle +/- 4º

NEW Tyne

• Mallet design in a Platinum finish

• 370g

• Straight or Slight Arc stroke type; lie angle +/- 4º

NEW Darby

• Mallet design in a Platinum finish

• 370g

• Straight stroke type; lie angle +/- 4º

Wolverine T

• Mallet design in a Black Nickel finish

• 370g

• Straight stroke type; lie angle +/- 4º

NEW Doon

• Counter-balanced mallet design in a Platinum finish

• 400g

• Straight stroke type; lie angle +/- 4º

NEW Kinloch CB

• Counter-balanced mid-mallet design in a Platinum finish

• 400g

• Slight Arc stroke type; lie angle +/- 4º

Ping Sigma G putters

Available: TBC

Price: £175 (Doon & Kinloch CB £199)

More info: ping.com

