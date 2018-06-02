Playing golf near Glasgow this weekend? Watch out for Ed Sheeran...

If you’re out and about playing golf in central Scotland this weekend, keep your eyes peeled for Ed Sheeran.



The music megastar performs the second of three sold out nights at Hampden Park tonight – and if the way he prepared for gigs in Northern Ireland last month is anything to go by, there’s a good chance he’ll be popping up on one of the courses in and around Glasgow today or tomorrow.

Ahead of playing to tens of thousands of people at the Boucher Road Playing Fields in Belfast, Sheeran was spotted enjoying a quick holes at Ardglass Golf Club. The club posted pictures of the ‘Shape Of You’ singer preparing for his round on its Facebook page.

Great guy and really good to have him come and play at Ardglass Posted by Ardglass Golf Club on Tuesday, 8 May 2018

Eagle-eyed readers might have spotted that he’s wearing a Galvin Green jacket. He is also reportedly a fan of G/FORE shoes, the same brand currently being sported on tour by the likes of two-time Masters champion Bubba Watson.

It’s reported that the bold Ed is a keen golfer. It’s unclear how good he is but, if an incident involving fellow pop star Justin Bieber is any kind of indicator, he could use all the practice time he gets.

In an episode of James Corden’s Carpool Karaoke, Sheeran admitted to having cracked Bieber across the face with a golf club.



He revealed it happened after the pair had concluded a particularly hefty session in a Tokyo bar with a trip to a nearby course, where an imbibed Biebs took it upon himself to put a golf ball in his mouth.



Sheeran said: "He said, 'Go on! Hit it out!' I was pretty hammered, and I was like, 'Focus, focus, you can't hit him, you can't hit him'. And I had this driving wedge, and I cracked him across the face.”

‘Driving wedge’? Nope, that’s a new one to us, too.

We’ll give him the benefit of the doubt, though. Perhaps he meant to say something else but was just ‘Thinking Out Loud’…