Popular Edinburgh municipal course to be redeveloped

A popular Edinburgh municipal course is to be redeveloped into a ‘family-friendly’, multi-activity public space.

Portobello Golf Course – which dates back to the 19th century – will be reduced from nine holes to six, with FootGolf and Frisbee Golf to be introduced in a bid to attract more families to the council-run facility.

Work on the changes is due to begin with weeks.

A statement on the Edinburgh Leisure website said: “In order to ensure public open space is managed and utilised for the benefit of all the community now is the right time to explore new ways of maximising the potential of the golf course and widening the number of ways people can enjoy being active.

“In response to the ongoing decrease in use at Portobello, we have been exploring the potential to reconfigure Portobello Golf Course to attract more young people and families into the game.

“Portobello Golf Course will not be closing but we are looking to make it a family friendly area with lots of different golfing activities, including frisbee golf, foot-golf and a 6-hole beginners, juniors and family friend fun course. Our proposal will provide the perfect pathway for junior golf, which is limited within the city.

“We are working with our current members to find a workable solution and they are being offered the opportunity to use Craigentinny Golf Club, only 1.5 miles away from Portobello, and will of course, also have access to Portobello too.”