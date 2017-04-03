PowaKaddy Compact C2 set to take golf market by storm

After more than two years in development, PowaKaddy's expert designers and engineers have unveiled the all-new Compact C2.

This new model introduces an innovative simple-2-fold system that allows the sleek trolley to be set up and packed away in two simple folds.



Designed to help save time, as well as space, the simple-2-fold system takes only a few seconds to operate and allows the trolley to fit in even the smallest of car boots. It is also one of the lightest trolleys available in its product category, coming in at only 9.8kg.

“The Compact C2 is without doubt the easiest compact trolley to use that we’ve ever produced – the simple-2-fold™ system is unique to a model of this size,” said PowaKaddy CEO David Catford.

“It’s relatively straight forward to manufacture a trolley that folds to a compact size, but the real challenge is to ensure this can be done without adding too many folding steps for the golfer.”



Undoubtedly one of the most user-friendly trolleys available on the market today, the Compact C2 also boasts many of the excellent features we have already seen in PowaKaddy’s impressive 2017 range, including a full colour widescreen display and a USB charging port that will allow you to charge your smartphone or GPS device throughout the round.

The soft touch handle adjusts to three different positions to fit the required height of your hand and a special compartment for balls, tees and pencils, which sits conveniently above the trolley handle for easy access.



Eighteen and 36 hole options of PowaKaddy’s lithium battery are available, both backed by a whopping full five-year warranty, while the brand’s sleek Plug ‘n’ Play battery system avoids any fiddly wires or connectors.

With this newest release PowaKaddy are really stepping up the mark in terms of what a user friendly and compact electric trolley should be. “The Compact C2 offers something genuinely new, which can’t be found anywhere else on the market,” added Catford.

PowaKaddy Compact C2 trolley

Available: Now

Price: £599.99

More info:powakaddy.co.uk

Twitter:@PowaKaddyGolf

