PowaKaddy Freeway gets exciting upgrade

• PowaKaddy Freeway range gets exciting upgrade for 2017

• The FW3i, FW5i and FW7s feature all-new digital screens

• Despite the upgrade, the trolley trio’s prices remain the same

Powakaddy have released a trio of new trolleys for 2017 that are exciting upgrades for the new season ahead.

After becoming the first electric trolley range to reach half a million sales, the Powakaddy is not stopping there as they welcome the upgraded Freeway family with the additions of the FW3i, FW5i and FW7s to their range.

PowaKaddy FW3i

The popular trolleys have undergone makeovers for this year with the FW3i (above) and FW5i (below) equipped with new digital screens, a digital power gauge and a battery fuel indicator.

PowaKaddy FW5i

Meanwhile, the FW7s (below) has a new frame colour, while soft touch handle trims to add to its host of other features.

Backed by a three-year warranty, the FW7s includes an impressive 3.5 inch full colour widescreen offering golfers an incredibly intelligent piece of equipment that can even count the number of calories burned during a round.

Also fresh for 2017 are classy new graphics on the trolley’s frame, while stylish new yellow trims on the front wheel add to the overall premium look.

PowaKaddy FW7s

What they said

“The performance of the Freeway range last year exceeded our expectations, but we’re not resting on our laurels and we’re really excited about the new line-up for 2017,” said PowaKaddy CEO David Catford.

“Golfers really are getting fantastic value” – David Catford

“Whilst we’ve invested significantly in the new family – particularly with the new digital screens – we’ve kept the price points the same as last year, so golfers really are getting fantastic value with the latest Freeway range.

“Added to that is the new full five-year warranty on all Plug ‘n’ Play Lithium batteries, which offers golfers even more peace of mind when they invest in a PowaKaddy Lithium trolley.”

Available in both 18 and 36 hole options, the supremely reliable PowaKaddy Lithium battery boasts an integrated Battery Management System that protects the life of the battery and provides up to five times longer lifespan than lead acid equivalents.

PowaKaddy Freeway range upgrade

Price

FW3i: 18 LI £499.99 / 36 LI £549.99

FW5i: 18 LI £549.99 / 36 LI £599.99

FW7s: 18 LI £639.99 / 36 LI £699.99

FW7s EBS: 18 LI £699.99 / 36 LI £749.99

More info: powakaddy.co.uk

