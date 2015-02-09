Scottish Golf Show 2015 :: Pre-book tickets now!

- The Scottish Golf Show returns to the SECC in March

- 125 exhibitors will be there including the top equipment brands

- Pre-book your tickets now and choose three from 24 free gifts

Start the season in style by pre-booking your tickets to the Scottish Golf Show at the SECC in Glasgow.

During the last weekend in March, the show will host the biggest driving range and the biggest golf shop in the UK. Plus, if you pre-book your tickets now, you can choose three free gifts from 24 awesome golf offers, including free golf at 20 courses, discounted golf at two of the best championship courses in the country and free golf gear.

What’s on at the Scottish Golf Show

The Scottish Golf Show has become synonymous with golfers as the best way to kick-start the golf season in the home of golf and this year’s show is by far the biggest and best yet.

From Friday, March 27, until Sunday, March 29, you’ll find all the top names in golf showcasing their latest releases at the SECC in Glasgow. You can look forward to 125 exhibitors selling everything from the latest drivers to the most exclusive golf holidays you can think of.

There are also new skill zone challenges for you to test your talents and a bespoke kids zone making this year’s show the perfect day out for all the family with both kids and concessions going free!

How to pre-book your tickets

This is, quite simply, the biggest-ever pre-book ticket offer there’s ever been for the Scottish Golf Show. Simply buy your ticket to the show for only £16 and choose any three free gifts from the list of 24 amazing offers below.

You could choose three free games of golf from courses one to 20, or you might choose to play one of the first 20 courses for free, take a bunkered headcover and opt to play either the awesome Marriott Dalmahoy East course, or the course at Macdonald Spey Valley, for only £15. Or you might take both discounted golf offers, plus a free round of golf for your three free gifts.

Or you can choose ANY THREE of the 24 offers in ANY COMBINATION. The choice is entirely yours.

Once you’ve made your decision, you will then be sent an entry ticket to the show where you can come and collect your three free gifts at the SECC in Glasgow.

Select any three of the following 24:

Free golf at:

- Aberfeldy GC

- Kilsyth Lennox GC

- Ballumbie GC

- Macdonald Cardrona GC

- Bearsden GC

- Macdonald Linden Hall GC

- Beith GC

- Machrihanish Dunes GC

- Brunston Castle GC

- Royal Dornoch (Struie Course)

- Craigie Hill GC

- Torwoodlee GC

- Dalziel Park GC

- Vale of Leven GC

- Dougalston GC

- Woll GC

- Gleddoch GC

- Glenisla GC

- Greenburn GC

- Hawick GC

Golf for just £15 at:

- Dalmahoy East

- Spey Valley

Or, alternatively:

- Six premium golf balls

- Limited edition bunkered headcover

Pre-book your tickets now!

Click here to pre-book your tickets and receive your free gift or visit thescottishgolfshow.co.uk

