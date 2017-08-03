President Bush playfully mocks Jordan Spieth in note

Jack Nicklaus, Tiger Woods, Steph Curry, President Trump. Just four of the many people who reached out to congratulate Jordan Spieth in the wake of his Open win at Royal Birkdale two weeks ago.

But it was a note from former President George W. Bush that really struck a chord with the now three-time major champion – more so for the playful nature of it. And of course, it related to what happened on the 13th hole on Sunday.

“I got two handwritten notes that were pretty funny and extremely meaningful, one from President Bush and then one from Jack Nicklaus,” explained Spieth ahead of his first start since Royal Birkdale at the WGC-Bridgestone Invitational.

“And I get those from President Bush. I've played a bit of golf with him back in Dallas and he always puts something funny in there.



“He said, ‘Call me, I think I need to give you some driving lessons’. That’s what he had in there. I've played with him and I know that I definitely don't need driving lessons from him, but anyway, I thought that was good.



“Mr Nicklaus’ tweets, were extremely heartfelt and really cool. I got tremendous texts from Tiger, Phil, Rory, I mean, to go along with all the guys that we were with there anyways. It was pretty awesome."

So what does Spieth make of his grand slam chances ahead of next week’s PGA Championship?

“I'm not really finding any negatives in this,” he added. “I think I'm in form, and form is a huge part of being in contention. If it's this year and it happens, that's great, that's another lifelong goal that we've then achieved.

“But I believe that I'll do it some day, so if it happens in two weeks or next week, then fantastic, and if it doesn't, then it's not going to be a big-time bummer whatsoever because I know I have plenty of opportunities.”