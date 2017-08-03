There are no results available.
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
Bunkered all your golfing needs
HomeGolf NewsPresident Bush playfully mocks Jordan Spieth in note

Golf News

President Bush playfully mocks Jordan Spieth in note

By Bunkered Golf Magazine03 August, 2017
Jordan Spieth The Open
Spieth Bush

Jack Nicklaus, Tiger Woods, Steph Curry, President Trump. Just four of the many people who reached out to congratulate Jordan Spieth in the wake of his Open win at Royal Birkdale two weeks ago.

But it was a note from former President George W. Bush that really struck a chord with the now three-time major champion – more so for the playful nature of it. And of course, it related to what happened on the 13th hole on Sunday.

“I got two handwritten notes that were pretty funny and extremely meaningful, one from President Bush and then one from Jack Nicklaus,” explained Spieth ahead of his first start since Royal Birkdale at the WGC-Bridgestone Invitational.

Read more - Spieth gets inspirational pep talk from caddie

Read more - TV host criticises Spieth's dependence on caddie

“And I get those from President Bush. I've played a bit of golf with him back in Dallas and he always puts something funny in there.

“He said, ‘Call me, I think I need to give you some driving lessons’. That’s what he had in there. I've played with him and I know that I definitely don't need driving lessons from him, but anyway, I thought that was good.

“Mr Nicklaus’ tweets, were extremely heartfelt and really cool. I got tremendous texts from Tiger, Phil, Rory, I mean, to go along with all the guys that we were with there anyways. It was pretty awesome."

So what does Spieth make of his grand slam chances ahead of next week’s PGA Championship?

“I'm not really finding any negatives in this,” he added. “I think I'm in form, and form is a huge part of being in contention.  If it's this year and it happens, that's great, that's another lifelong goal that we've then achieved.

“But I believe that I'll do it some day, so if it happens in two weeks or next week, then fantastic, and if it doesn't, then it's not going to be a big-time bummer whatsoever because I know I have plenty of opportunities.”

Related Articles - Jordan Spieth

Related Articles - The Open

Related Articles - Majors

Watch See all videos right arrow

play button
Review: Trump Turnberry King Robert the Bruce Course
Watch
play button
Under Armour Spieth One Review
Under Armour
play button
PowaKaddy Compact C2 Trolley Review
Watch
play button
Inside the Turnberry Lighthouse
Watch
See all videos right arrow

Golf News

Michelle Wie shatters course record to lead at Kingsbarns
Michelle Wie

By Martin Inglis

Ryan Lumsden enters Scottish Am QFs after ace finish
Ryan Lumsden

By Ed Hodge

DJ just hit the longest drive on PGA Tour in four years
Watch

By Bunkered Golf Magazine

Sally Watson outlines reasons for quitting pro golf
sally watson

By Martin Inglis

President Bush playfully mocks Jordan Spieth in note
Jordan Spieth

By Bunkered Golf Magazine

Other Top Stories

THE OPEN R&A chief brands BBC coverage 'tired and outdated'
Trending

By Michael McEwan

COMPETITION Win a fantastic golf break to Perth!
Strathmore Hotels

By Bunkered Golf Magazine

How the pros prepare for links golf
The Open

By David Cunninghame

THE OPEN Jason Day knows why people think he's slow
Jason Day

By Bunkered Golf Magazine

COMPETITION Win a seven-night Machrihanish Dunes stay with unlimited golf!

By Bunkered Golf Magazine

Join our community
subscribe to our newsletters below