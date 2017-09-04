There are no results available.
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
Bunkered all your golfing needs
HomeGolf NewsPrince's Golf Club's Himalayas nine in midst of major redevelopment

Golf News

Prince's Golf Club's Himalayas nine in midst of major redevelopment

By Bunkered Golf Magazine04 September, 2017
Prince's Golf Club
New 6Th Hole Visual Mr

Prince’s Golf Club, host venue of the 1932 Open Championship, is in the midst of an extensive and ambitious redevelopment of the Himalayas nine.

The club hired renowned international golf course architects Mackenzie & Ebert to handle the reconstruction, which started last month, with the Himalayas open to minimal disruption throughout the process.

Rob McGuirk, general manager of Prince’s Golf Club, said: “The entire club is very excited by this project. We believe Mackenzie & Ebert’s plans will transform the Himalayas Nine into one of the finest stretches of links golf in the country.

“We’re committed to continuous improvement at Prince’s and this is certainly the most ambitious phase of development the club has seen for decades.”

The works will re-route the nine significantly, with the current second and third holes combining to make a long par-5. The new second tee will be located to the right of the existing first fairway and will play to a maximum of 615 yds.

New 5Th Hole Visual Mr

A short, signature par-3 fifth hole will then be inserted playing towards the sea after the existing fifth (new fourth) hole. These changes will increase the par of the nine to 36. The new fifth hole will measure between 120 and 160 yards with a variety of tees to be designed.

Another notable change is to the current eighth, which will become a short, drivable par-4 with permanent wetlands either side that will be strategically and ecologically valuable. Strategy will also be dictated by the existing bunkers.

A new set of tees for the hole, to be placed atop dune ridges present to the right of the existing hole, will also allow the practice ground in front of the clubhouse to be developed further.

Work will begin with the construction of the new fifth hole. This will be followed by the new second fairway development and the construction of new teeing areas on the second, third, fourth, sixth, eighth and ninth holes. Once this work is done, the focus will turn to the fairway bunkers.

The planned completion date for construction is before the end of the year with the new holes opening in the late spring/early summer of 2018.

Related Articles - Golf News

-

Golf News

Justin Thomas joins Jack, Tiger & Spieth after Dell Technologies win
Justin Thomas

By Bunkered Golf Magazine

Jordan Spieth dabbles in design of 'Spieth Lower 40' course
Jordan Spieth

By Bunkered Golf Magazine

Sun Mountain add ultra-lightweight H2NO Sunday bag
Gear

By Bunkered Golf Magazine

Sergio Garcia breaks putter, has to use 3-wood
Watch

By Bunkered Golf Magazine

Stacy Lewis donates $195k winnings to Houston flood victims
Stacy Lewis

By Bunkered Golf Magazine

Other Top Stories

COMPETITION Win a fantastic golf break to Perth!
Strathmore Hotels

By Bunkered Golf Magazine

Tiger Woods' 'mental strength' praised by... David Beckham?!
Tiger Woods

By Michael McEwan

COMPETITION Win a seven-night Machrihanish Dunes stay with unlimited golf!

By Bunkered Golf Magazine

Explained: How the FedEx Cup works
FedEx Cup

By Michael McEwan

7 things Scotland needs to get right for the 2019 Solheim Cup
Solheim Cup

By Michael McEwan

Watch Denis Pugh Lessons See all videos right arrow

play button
Put your golf swing into fifth gear
Watch
play button
Set the wrists later in the golf swing
Watch
play button
A bad grip will lead to bad swings
Watch
play button
Get your takeaway on the correct plane
Watch
See all videos right arrow

Join our community
subscribe to our newsletters below