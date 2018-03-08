There are no results available.
Pro blasts David Beckham over Miami MLS project

Golf News

Pro blasts David Beckham over Miami MLS project

By Martin Inglis08 March, 2018
Erik Compton Cristie Kerr David Beckham
Erik Compton David Beckham

Pro golfer Erik Compton has hit out at David Beckham after it emerged that a public golf course could be bulldozed to make way for the ex-footballer’s Miami MLS project.

Melreese Golf Course, which is near Miami International Airport, has been earmarked as a possible site for the franchise’s 25,000-seater stadium and youth academy after concerns that the previously mooted location in the Overtown neighbourhood is too small.

For Compton, who finished second at the 2014 US Open, and two-time women’s major winner Cristie Kerr, Melreese was where they played much of their golf growing up and, as you can probably expect, they’re far from impressed with developments.

Compton took to Twitter, asking Beckham if it was ‘a joke’, before saying it was a ‘terrible idea’ and that he should go ‘some place else’.

Kerr, meanwhile, also pledged her support to save the golf course.

Beckham, who retired from football in 2013 following a stellar playing career that included spells at Manchester United, Real Madrid, AC Milan, LA Galaxy and Paris St Germain, officially launched the team in January after years of planning.

“I'm excited to bring this great team to this great city - it has been a hell of a journey,” he said. “I promise you the team we will bring into the league will be the best team.”

Upon retiring, Beckham - who also won 115 England caps - chose Miami as the location for his MLS team. The city has not had a football team since Miami Fusion folded in 2001.

