Pro deletes Twitter account after Eddie Pepperell run-in

Former European Tour pro Gary Evans deleted his Twitter account last night after another run-in with a fellow English pro on the social media platform.



The 48-year-old, a veteran of more than 350 European Tour appearances, got involved in a tussle with Eddie Pepperell after giving the 26-year-old what he believed to be a bit of handy advice about his choice language.



It came after this tweet from Pepperell about this week's season-ending DP World Tour Championship, which will go ahead without both Rory McIlroy and Henrik Stenson.

(Note: Contains strong language)



Rory and Henrik not playing next week is bad for two reasons; the Tours credibility, and the fact I could actually win, but fuck it up. — Eddie Pepperell (@PepperellEddie) November 12, 2017

Evans then responded with a now deleted tweet, saying that if Pepperell is serious about making money from sponsorship deals, he should perhaps change his approach on Twitter and reduce the amount of 'profanities' that he uses.

Then came this response, which attracted more than 100 retweets and almost 1,000 likes and, as of this morning, Evans' account was no longer available to view and all of his tweets gone.



Gary, the beauty of having no sponsors, is that you can actually say what you think. The 21st century is just a shit show of mirages. https://t.co/0chS7GOyJR — Eddie Pepperell (@PepperellEddie) November 12, 2017

Of course, this isn't the first time Evans got stuck in with an English pro. Early last month, Evans called out another young Englishman - Tyrrell Hatton - for his behaviour during the British Masters. Evans branded Hatton's on-course demeanour as a 'disgrace' and said he needed to 'grow up'.

Hatton responded, saying 'nobody's perfect', before going onto defend his Alfred Dunhill Links Championship title and then win the Italian Open the next again week.

