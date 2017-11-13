There are no results available.
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
Bunkered all your golfing needs
HomeGolf NewsPro deletes Twitter account after Eddie Pepperell run-in

Golf News

Pro deletes Twitter account after Eddie Pepperell run-in

By Martin Inglis13 November, 2017
Eddie Pepperell Gary Evans
Getty Images 869676622

Former European Tour pro Gary Evans deleted his Twitter account last night after another run-in with a fellow English pro on the social media platform.

The 48-year-old, a veteran of more than 350 European Tour appearances, got involved in a tussle with Eddie Pepperell after giving the 26-year-old what he believed to be a bit of handy advice about his choice language.

It came after this tweet from Pepperell about this week's season-ending DP World Tour Championship, which will go ahead without both Rory McIlroy and Henrik Stenson.

(Note: Contains strong language)

Evans then responded with a now deleted tweet, saying that if Pepperell is serious about making money from sponsorship deals, he should perhaps change his approach on Twitter and reduce the amount of 'profanities' that he uses.

Then came this response, which attracted more than 100 retweets and almost 1,000 likes and, as of this morning, Evans' account was no longer available to view and all of his tweets gone.

Of course, this isn't the first time Evans got stuck in with an English pro. Early last month, Evans called out another young Englishman - Tyrrell Hatton - for his behaviour during the British Masters. Evans branded Hatton's on-course demeanour as a 'disgrace' and said he needed to 'grow up'.

Hatton responded, saying 'nobody's perfect', before going onto defend his Alfred Dunhill Links Championship title and then win the Italian Open the next again week.

Related Articles - Eddie Pepperell

Related Articles - Gary Evans

Related Articles - Tour News

-

Golf News

Chip leads to trip of a lifetime for Titleist loyalist
Titleist

By Martin Inglis

Pro deletes Twitter account after Eddie Pepperell run-in
Eddie Pepperell

By Martin Inglis

Bernhard Langer critical of 'unfair' Schwab Cup
Bernhard Langer

By Bunkered Golf Magazine

Macdonald Hotels taking time over 'iconic' Rusacks project
Macdonald Hotels

By Martin Inglis

The tragic tale of the Cottrell brothers

By Michael McEwan

Other Top Stories

Millennium Falcon from Star Wars spotted... by an English golf course?!
Star Wars

By Bunkered Golf Magazine

European Tour pro's ball lands underneath huge crocodile
joost luiten

By Bunkered Golf Magazine

'Dregs of humanity' steal snooker legend's golf clubs
Stephen Hendry

By Martin Inglis

LPGA commissioner takes blame for major gaffe
Mike Whan

By Bunkered Golf Magazine

European Tour pros tweet horror at poaching crisis
European Tour

By Martin Inglis

Watch Denis Pugh Lessons See all videos right arrow

play button
Keep working on the right things
Watch
play button
Keep the body and arms connected
Watch
play button
How to play better golf after a hip replacement
Watch
play button
Swing and shoulder plane
Watch
See all videos right arrow

Join our community
subscribe to our newsletters below