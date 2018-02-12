Pro deletes Twitter account after insensitive tweets

American tour pro Lee McCoy has deleted his Twitter account after a huge backlash following a string of insensitive tweets.



The 24-year-old was playing in the Web.com Tour’s Club Colombia Championship at the weekend and, on more than one occasion, seemed to take offence to the amount of kids asking whether they could have some of his gear.

After two bogeys in his final three holes to drop him from inside the top ten to T20, McCoy tweeted that he’d taught a kid a ‘life lesson’ after they’d asked for his hat, gloves and shoes.

A follower then tweeted him asking what that ‘life lesson’ was, to which McCoy replied saying he was ‘not grateful’ for the kids being out there watching.

(Pic above credit:@TronCarterNLU)



That exchange prompted some anger among his fellow tour pros, with Colt Knost likening McCoy’s approach to that of Grayson Murray, while Aussie Steven Bowditch branded him a ‘douche bag’ after he was blocked for questioning his response.

Thanks @LeeMcCoyGolf for subbing in on twitter for @GraysonMurray ! — Colt Knost (@ColtKnost) February 12, 2018

Wow. And the 2018 humanity award goes to..... — bowdo (@bowdo83) February 12, 2018

Looks like I got my "life lesson" today. At least you are living up to your reputation of being a complete douche bag.. pic.twitter.com/bqMmqSGRnq — bowdo (@bowdo83) February 12, 2018

Perhaps the most pertinent piece of advice, though, came from PGA Tour pro Steve Flesch…

The lesson will be yours if you continue to shun these kids who dream to walk in your “shoes” one day. No one will ask for anything from you, and that will be when you know it’s over. Be careful how quickly you run them off. — InTheFlesch (@Steve_Flesch) February 12, 2018

McCoy subsequently deleted the tweets involving the ‘life lesson’ and backtracked significantly, promising that he didn’t say anything mean to the kid and urging everybody to ‘calm down’.

The final act: a tweet saying he was deleting his Twitter account altogether.