There are no results available.
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
Bunkered all your golfing needs
HomeGolf NewsPro deletes Twitter account after insensitive tweets

Golf News

Pro deletes Twitter account after insensitive tweets

By Martin Inglis12 February, 2018
Lee McCoy Web.com Tour
Lee Mc Coy

American tour pro Lee McCoy has deleted his Twitter account after a huge backlash following a string of insensitive tweets.

The 24-year-old was playing in the Web.com Tour’s Club Colombia Championship at the weekend and, on more than one occasion, seemed to take offence to the amount of kids asking whether they could have some of his gear.

Lee Mc Coy1

After two bogeys in his final three holes to drop him from inside the top ten to T20, McCoy tweeted that he’d taught a kid a ‘life lesson’ after they’d asked for his hat, gloves and shoes.

A follower then tweeted him asking what that ‘life lesson’ was, to which McCoy replied saying he was ‘not grateful’ for the kids being out there watching.

Lee Mc Coy Life Lesson

(Pic above credit:@TronCarterNLU)

Lee Mc Coy Qa

That exchange prompted some anger among his fellow tour pros, with Colt Knost likening McCoy’s approach to that of Grayson Murray, while Aussie Steven Bowditch branded him a ‘douche bag’ after he was blocked for questioning his response.

Perhaps the most pertinent piece of advice, though, came from PGA Tour pro Steve Flesch…

McCoy subsequently deleted the tweets involving the ‘life lesson’ and backtracked significantly, promising that he didn’t say anything mean to the kid and urging everybody to ‘calm down’.

The final act: a tweet saying he was deleting his Twitter account altogether.

Lee Mc Coy3 Lee Mc Coy4

Related Articles - Web.com Tour

Related Articles - Tour News

-

Golf News

Pro deletes Twitter account after insensitive tweets
Lee McCoy

By Martin Inglis

Paul Casey hails Bjorn role in Ryder Cup reconsideration
Paul Casey

By bunkered.co.uk

St Andrews to host 2021 Open Championship
The Open

By bunkered.co.uk

Greg Norman knows exactly how to celebrate a birthday
Greg Norman

By bunkered.co.uk

Jason Day makes incredible par save from beach
Watch

By bunkered.co.uk

Other Top Stories

Ranked: Top 20 PGA Tour earners who've never won a PGA Tour event
PGA Tour

By bunkered.co.uk

Colombian am Julio Bell cards 93-105 on Web.com Tour
Julio Bell

By Michael McEwan

Women golfers get a raw deal - Goya
Henni Goya

By bunkered.co.uk

Jack Nicklaus stepping back from his golf companies
Jack Nicklaus

By Michael McEwan

New Scottish Golf chief executive announced
Scottish Golf

By Michael McEwan

Watch Denis Pugh Lessons See all videos right arrow

play button
Releasing the clubhead
Watch
play button
Tighten your dispersion
Watch
play button
Stand closer to the ball
Watch
play button
A good grip will give you more consistency
Watch
See all videos right arrow

Join our community
subscribe to our newsletters below