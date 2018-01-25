There are no results available.
Golf News

Pro hurls headcover at caddie after '$15k error'

By Bunkered Golf Magazine25 January, 2018
Rhein Gibson Web.com Tour
The Web.com Tour’s Bahamas Great Abaco Classic was heading towards an exciting conclusion on Wednesday evening – and then things kicked off.

Aussie pro Rhein Gibson headed to the 18th needing a birdie to force a play-off with Adam Svensson but, with his second shot, he found a hazard.

His ball was eventually found and he took a drop, but he was assessed an additional penalty because an official ruled his temporary caddie, Brandon Davis, picked it up while it was still in play.

Angry at the caddie’s mistake, Gibson chipped his fifth shot onto the green and, as he grabbed his putter, he threw the headcover forcefully at Davis’ chest.

The mistake knocked Gibson from a two-way tie for second with Sungjae Im to solo third – costing him approximately $15,000.

He took to Twitter afterwards to issue this apology to Davis.

However, Davis – who also caddied for Gibson last week – was on Twitter too, insisting that the error was the mistake of the rules official.

Here’s his explanation:

But one thing’s for sure, it looks like the ‘error’ means Davis won’t be working with Gibson again anytime soon.

