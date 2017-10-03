There are no results available.
Golf News

Pro misses out on PGA Tour card in agonising way

By Bunkered Golf Magazine03 October, 2017
Web.com Tour
Matt Harmon

In case you didn't already know, golf is a cruel game.

The latest evidence of that was on full display at the Web.com Tour Championship. 

The top 25 from the Web.com Tour Finals progress to earn their PGA Tour cards for the following season and Matt Harmon started the week just outside that bracket in 29th.

However, a solid performance through three rounds saw him T16 and projected to creep inside that mark and it even looked good through 16 holes of the final round at Atlantic Beach CC as he was sitting nicely on two-under-par.

But that's when disaster struck. Harmon missed a 3ft putt for birdie on the 17th to climb to three-under and that continued on the final hole, only this time he three-putted for bogey and subsequently fell out of the top 25.

After that clip ended, Harmon snapped his putter in two before walking to the scoring area. 

