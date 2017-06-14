Pro questions 'European bias' in US Open qualifying

Welcome to this week’s Social Eyes. Another USA v European Tour storm brewed on Twitter overnight – and this time it was to do with the US Open.



PGA Tour pro Steve Wheatcroft, who is not in the field this week at Erin Hills, took umbrage with the fact that 15 European Tour players qualified via one event at Walton Heath.

This was despite 53 players qualifying through ten Sectional Qualifying events in the US Open.

Funny side note on the UNITED STATES OPEN. The most sectional qualifying spots awarded this year went to none other than...England. Really? — Steve Wheatcroft (@wheatiePGA) June 14, 2017

This prompted a simple reply of ‘Lol’ from Grayson Murray, who has made his return to Twitter in recent weeks following the last USA v European Tour battle with Byeong-Hun An.

Lol — Grayson Murray (@GraysonMurray) June 14, 2017

But it was fellow American Billy Horschel that called Wheatcroft out for his comments, saying he was making ‘something out of nothing’ and to ‘get over it’.

Come one Wheatie! Really! They had one sectional qualifying location. We had 10 locations. Stop trying to create something out of nothing. https://t.co/zZd8VtSAqo — Billy Horschel (@BillyHo_Golf) June 14, 2017

oh Billy, this has ZERO to do with me. PGA tour gets 9 spots to the British, and foreigners can get any of those 9. Relax. Wtf — Steve Wheatcroft (@wheatiePGA) June 14, 2017

Well it seems it. Bring up a stupid point about US sectional qualifying. Now complaining about British qualifying criteria. Get over it. — Billy Horschel (@BillyHo_Golf) June 14, 2017

Twitter is on fire tonight! Meant no harm, but just felt as if the full time players on the pga tour (not me) should be better taken care of — Steve Wheatcroft (@wheatiePGA) June 14, 2017

Safe to say Beef and Tyrrell Hatton had a hell of a lot of fun out in their practice round yesterday – with the rough and bunkers not a problem for Beef in the slightest.

It's been a short game master class today @tyrrellhatton #usopen A post shared by Andrew 'Beef' Johnston (@beefgolf) on Jun 13, 2017 at 3:01pm PDT

BEEEF!! @beefgolf has got the bunkers covered this week 😂😂 #usopen #golf A post shared by Tyrrell Hatton (@tyrrellhatton) on Jun 13, 2017 at 9:58am PDT

Despite spending a lot of time away from his wife Pollyanna Woodward, Paul Casey has ensured she’ll never be too far away…

Eddie Pepperell and Marcel Siem had a message for Kevin Na after his video rant about the severity of the fescue at Erin Hills: ‘Chill out’.

When I played with Na at Whistling Straits, he called a ref over because 18 was playing too long...He hit driver-driver, made 3. Chill Kev. https://t.co/jnTAnq0hlw — Eddie Pepperell (@PepperellEddie) June 12, 2017

Couldnt believe it when I saw his post. That's what is all about at a U.S. Open. He should definitely chill out — Marcel Siem (@SiemMarcel) June 12, 2017

The European Tour has summed up the par-5 18th in probably the best possible way…