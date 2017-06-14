There are no results available.
Pro questions 'European bias' in US Open qualifying

Pro questions 'European bias' in US Open qualifying

By Martin Inglis14 June, 2017
Steve Wheatcroft Billy Horschel
Steve Wheatcroft

Welcome to this week’s Social Eyes. Another USA v European Tour storm brewed on Twitter overnight – and this time it was to do with the US Open.

PGA Tour pro Steve Wheatcroft, who is not in the field this week at Erin Hills, took umbrage with the fact that 15 European Tour players qualified via one event at Walton Heath.

This was despite 53 players qualifying through ten Sectional Qualifying events in the US Open.

This prompted a simple reply of ‘Lol’ from Grayson Murray, who has made his return to Twitter in recent weeks following the last USA v European Tour battle with Byeong-Hun An.

But it was fellow American Billy Horschel that called Wheatcroft out for his comments, saying he was making ‘something out of nothing’ and to ‘get over it’.

Safe to say Beef and Tyrrell Hatton had a hell of a lot of fun out in their practice round yesterday – with the rough and bunkers not a problem for Beef in the slightest.

It's been a short game master class today @tyrrellhatton #usopen

A post shared by Andrew 'Beef' Johnston (@beefgolf) on

BEEEF!! @beefgolf has got the bunkers covered this week 😂😂 #usopen #golf

A post shared by Tyrrell Hatton (@tyrrellhatton) on

Despite spending a lot of time away from his wife Pollyanna Woodward, Paul Casey has ensured she’ll never be too far away…

Paul Casey

Eddie Pepperell and Marcel Siem had a message for Kevin Na after his video rant about the severity of the fescue at Erin Hills: ‘Chill out’.

And finally…

The European Tour has summed up the par-5 18th in probably the best possible way…

