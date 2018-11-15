Pro who missed tour card by €600 suffers 'horrible' Q-School DQ

It’s been a pretty tough few weeks for English tour pro Tom Murray.



The 28-year-old headed into the final event of the Challenge Tour season less than two weeks ago in 15th place on the Road to Ras al Khaimah rankings, holding the last spot for graduation to the European Tour.

In the end, he lost out by just €604 to Pedro Figueiredo which, over the course of a 31-event season, must have been a pretty tough pill to swallow and highlights just how tight the margins are at the top end of the game.



So, it was off to the six-round test that is the Final Stage of European Tour Q-School, which started on Saturday.

Through two rounds at Lumine, the Englishman was handily placed on seven-under-par after rounds of 66 and 70. But, unfortunately, his quest to earn his card ended there after signing an incorrect scorecard.

His score of 70 was correct, but scores on two holes were incorrect, with one higher one lower, and he took to Twitter to explain further.

So we’re leaving Q School having been DQd. Signed for 70 which was correct but two holes were incorrect, one higher one lower. My fault completely but still just as horrible. Rough end to the season but we will be back stronger 💪🏼 @ETQSchool — Tom Murray (@TomMurrayGolf) November 12, 2018

You can’t help but feel for Murray here. Just brutal.