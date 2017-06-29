After two-time European Tour winner Haotong Li threw his putter into a pond during the first round of the French Open, his mum attempted to do the right thing and retrieve it.



However, she got a bit of a surprise. As she waded with trepidation towards the putter in the mucky water, she finally got her hands on it – only to realise that her son had snapped it in two.

The trio of Alex Noren, Tyrrell Hatton and Thomas Pieters – playing two groups behind Li – were on the green at the time of her retrieval mission, and subsequently burst into laughter upon the discovery.

Take a look at the video here.

Even the players had to laugh 😂 pic.twitter.com/ROHqKmOCXk — The European Tour (@EuropeanTour) June 29, 2017

Lets hope Li has something up his sleeve to make it up to his mum for going to the trouble!

