PGA Tour players have been sending messages of support to Aussie Jarrod Lyle after he was admitted to hospital with what doctors fear is a third battle with cancer.

The 35-year-old, who returned home last autumn after failing to keep his PGA Tour card, was admitted following an abnormal blood test, which prompted his family to release the following statement.

“A routine blood test conducted earlier this week returned abnormal results and Jarrod was immediately admitted to hospital and placed under the care of his previous medical specialist. He will remain there at least until a full diagnosis has been made.

“He has undergone several tests, and will have several more in the coming days. At this point, we have not yet received complete test results, so there is no definitive diagnosis and we do not have an agreed treatment plan.

“We cannot speculate about anything until we get more information. We are grateful to be surrounded by incredibly supportive people and we truly appreciate your consideration and respect for our privacy at this time.”

Lyle, a two-time Nationwide Tour winner, was first diagnosed with leukaemia as a 19-year-old in 1998 and suffered relapse while in the form of his career on the PGA Tour in 2012.

After beating it for a second time, he returned in 2015 to use his medical exemption to win back his card but fell short.

Upon the news, many pros have reached out to Lyle to share their support.

You are a fighter Jarrod! Keep fighting my man! Get well soon! https://t.co/Dj1ECnr0uH — Billy Horschel (@BillyHo_Golf) July 26, 2017

Gutted to hear this news @jarrodlylepga Keep fighting bud your a true gent and inspirational #staystrong 👍🏻 — Ross Fisher (@RossFisher) July 26, 2017