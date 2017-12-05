Pros support Morgan Hoffmann after muscular dystrophy diagnosis

PGA Tour player Morgan Hoffmann has been inundated with messages of support and goodwill after revealing yesterday that he has muscular dystrophy.

The 28-year-old published a lengthy blog via the website, The Players' Tribune, detailing the specifics of his condition, saying he was diagnosed with it back in November 2016 after first noticing a deterioration in his right pec as far back as 2011.

The condition that gradually causes the muscles to weaken, leading to an increasing level of disability over time. It often begins by affecting a particular group of muscles, before affecting the muscles more widely. It is incurable, although treatments can help to manage many of the symptoms.



Despite the prognosis, though, Hoffmann is remaining incredibly upbeat and says he's found a new purpose that goes far beyond the golf course.



"Today I’m emerging from behind the scenes," wrote Hoffmann, who finished in a tie for second at the Honda Classic earlier this year. "Not because I want to talk about myself necessarily, but because I hope that by doing so I will be able to help find a cure for the disease that I and thousands of others are afflicted with.

"But I believe now that this is why I was put on this earth — so that when a child is diagnosed with muscular dystrophy, there will be a cure; there will be people to help with mental, nutritional and physical training guidance. And especially so that no disease will ever hinder a little boy’s or girl’s passion for life.

"Even though the type of muscular dystrophy that I have doesn’t pose an immediate threat to my life, there is a good chance that it will shorten it. I don’t know when that will happen, because there’s no way to gauge the speed at which the disease will spread.

"But please know this: This disease won’t keep me from achieving my dream of winning on the PGA Tour — and it shouldn’t keep anyone else from chasing their dreams either."

As you can imagine, Hoffmann's revelation sparked a huge reaction in golfing circles, with many players rushing to support him for his courage in speaking out.



Honored to call Hoff one of my best friends. Glad he got his story out there to bring awareness. Everyone should check out his story. https://t.co/ZsXl0Mt9gM — Peter Uihlein (@PeterUihlein) December 4, 2017

Terrible to hear this but a great perspective from @Morgan_Hoffmann. I hope this story creates more awareness for MD. Thoughts are with you bud. https://t.co/6M7MQgYfi4 — Mackenzie Hughes (@MacHughesGolf) December 4, 2017

.@Morgan_Hoffmann is such a good dude. Fun to play with, down to earth, just a normal guy (who flies planes in his spare time!). My thoughts are with him going forward. https://t.co/dRLcUPRWlh — Brad Fritsch (@BradFritsch) December 4, 2017

PLEASE PLEASE PLEASE read this....... I can only wish you all the best in ur journey but ur attitude and value system are second to none. Keep fighting 👊👊👊 https://t.co/Oxq0nLnNsg — Richie Ramsay (@RamsayGolf) December 4, 2017