Following Brooks Koepka’s win at the US Open, one punter is halfway to achieving what would be the greatest golf bet of all-time.



While the 27-year-old was in contention at Erin Hills on Friday, Twitter user @OfficialBakes tweeted bookmaker bet365 to ask: ‘Are you worried yet?’

The reason? Well, a look at the picture attached showed that he had placed a £1 e/w bet on the four 2017 major winners. Sergio Garcia, of course, won the Masters and Koepka went onto win the US Open.

Two majors down. Two to go. If Rickie Fowler wins the Open and Justin Thomas wins the PGA Championship, he will be receiving an incredible £2m – more than what Arnold Palmer earned in his entire playing career.



Even Sky Sports commentator Rich Beem couldn’t believe his eyes when seeing the bet, questioning its authenticity.

Rickie, JT – no pressure - but you could just change this guy's life forever.