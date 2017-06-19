There are no results available.
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
Bunkered all your golfing needs
HomeGolf NewsPunter halfway to winning greatest golf bet of all-time

Golf News

Punter halfway to winning greatest golf bet of all-time

By Martin Inglis19 June, 2017
US Open
Punter Bet

Following Brooks Koepka’s win at the US Open, one punter is halfway to achieving what would be the greatest golf bet of all-time.

While the 27-year-old was in contention at Erin Hills on Friday, Twitter user @OfficialBakes tweeted bookmaker bet365 to ask: ‘Are you worried yet?’

The reason? Well, a look at the picture attached showed that he had placed a £1 e/w bet on the four 2017 major winners. Sergio Garcia, of course, won the Masters and Koepka went onto win the US Open.

Two majors down. Two to go. If Rickie Fowler wins the Open and Justin Thomas wins the PGA Championship, he will be receiving an incredible £2m – more than what Arnold Palmer earned in his entire playing career.

Read more - Aberdeenshire man wins £44k from golf bet

Even Sky Sports commentator Rich Beem couldn’t believe his eyes when seeing the bet, questioning its authenticity.

Rickie, JT – no pressure - but you could just change this guy's life forever.

Related Articles - US Open

Related Articles - US Open

Golf News

Punter halfway to winning greatest golf bet of all-time
US Open

By Martin Inglis

US OPEN US Open: Post Tournament Report Card
US Open

By Michael McEwan

Rickie Fowler says 'no negatives' in US Open display
Rickie Fowler

By Bunkered Golf Magazine

US OPEN Brooks Koepka fires warning to rivals after US Open win
New

By Bunkered Golf Magazine

Tommy Fleetwood pursues 'life-changing' win
Tommy Fleetwood

By Bunkered Golf Magazine

Other Top Stories

COMPETITION Win a Pro-Am place at the Scottish Open with Hilton
Competitions

By Bunkered Golf Magazine

US OPEN 10 things you need to know about the US Open
US Open

By Bunkered Golf Magazine

US OPEN Can you name the last 40 US Open champions?
Quiz

By Bunkered Golf Magazine

Norman warns of further injury troubles for Rory & Co.
Greg Norman

By Michael McEwan

COMPETITION Win a premium putter from Bettinardi
Bettinardi Golf

By Bunkered Golf Magazine

Join our community
subscribe to our newsletters below